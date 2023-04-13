“Don't come back to Dallas useless fatty ballhog” – Fans react ridiculously to Luka Doncic landing in Slovenia

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and Luka Doncic won't be a participant this season. So, the four-time All-Star headed back to Slovenia, his home country, to get away from the pressure of what transpired with his team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Images of Doncic landing in Slovenia were recently posted after the 2022-23 NBA season concluded. The Mavs finished 11th in the Western Conference, unable to win enough games to qualify for the play-in tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his arrival in Slovenia, fans quickly shared their ridiculous reactions towards the MVP talent. We've collected some of the best reactions from the fans, and here are some.

Kinda @cayene5a @Mavs_FFL Stay in Slovenia, don't come back ti Dallas useless fatty ballhog. @Mavs_FFL Stay in Slovenia, don't come back ti Dallas useless fatty ballhog.

Rogelio @RoRoThat @Mavs_FFL Great now he’s going to come back fluffy again @Mavs_FFL Great now he’s going to come back fluffy again

saywhattheboot @Benjami89723929 @Mavs_FFL Shoulda arrived with a nutritionist and shooting trainer lol @Mavs_FFL Shoulda arrived with a nutritionist and shooting trainer lol

zoe p @ZoethaGOAT @Mavs_FFL He needs to be with kyrie building chemistry and helping recruit! @Mavs_FFL He needs to be with kyrie building chemistry and helping recruit!

͏𝒌𝒂𝒎𝒊 @okaskami_ MFFL @Mavs_FFL



#MFFL Luka has arrived back home in Slovenia Luka has arrived back home in Slovenia 🇸🇮🏡#MFFL https://t.co/ZSerHhHqq4 he's going to zone out of the NBA and rear chicken for the next months lol twitter.com/Mavs_FFL/statu… he's going to zone out of the NBA and rear chicken for the next months lol twitter.com/Mavs_FFL/statu…

Doncic had a historic season for the Mavs. However, he won't be able to continue as Dallas didn't qualify for the postseason. The former first-round pick averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 49.6%, including 34.2% from downtown.

Mavs fans will have to wait until next season to see Doncic and Kyrie Irving back in action.

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA Rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots for Luka Doncic if he decides to exit Dallas Mavericks in 2024 summer

Should Luka Doncic request a trade from the Mavericks after a disappointing season?

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic

The Mavs have struggled to surround Luka Doncic with a decent supporting cast since trading for him in the 2018 draft. Each season, Dallas has struggled to recruit stars who would compliment Wonder Boy. While it's great to watch him break defenses on a nightly basis, there's a limit to what he can do, and this season could be a breaking point for the young star.

Doncic has developed into one of the league's best stars, which means he has control over how he wants his career to be played out. It's also obvious that he's growing impatient with how the front office has not given him enough help.

The 6-foot-7 superstar has the right to demand to be traded out of Dallas. If that happens, the team only has two options: Trade Doncic or convince him to stay.

Additionally, it's not an automatic suggestion that Doncic wants to leave Dallas. In fact, he said that he's happy playing for the city. However, it could mean that he's applying pressure on the team to start making smart moves for them to have a legitimate chance at competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

If that happens, there's still a good chance that teams will offer their franchise stars and future assets to acquire a talent like Luka. Perhaps, the Mavs start to move intelligently before they lose Doncic's trust.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic expected to request trade from Dallas Mavericks in 2024 summer

Poll : 0 votes