"Don't do it Denver", "Make it happen": NBA fans divided after reports of Nuggets interested in adding Russell Westbrook

On Friday, Russell Westbrook opted into his $4 million player option with the LA Clippers. The former MVP will be back for his second full season with the Clippers after he was acquired via the buyout market in 2023. Westbrook could start with James Harden or continue his off-the-bench role for LA.

Just as it looked like “Brodie” would have a quiet offseason, things have started to heat up. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Sunday that the Denver Nuggets are interested in trading for the former LA Lakers guard.

Basketball fans reacted to the news:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Don’t do it Denver”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

“MAKE IT HAPPEN”

Expand Tweet

Harrison Wind, who has been covering the Nuggets since Nikola Jokic’s drafting, had this to say:

“Yes, the Russell Westbrook to Denver chatter is very real.”

Another fan already predicted what the potential trade would do to Westbrook’s career:

“Jokic would somehow make him an all-star again.”

The Denver Nuggets need depth behind Jamal Murray, something Russell Westbrook could be interested in. Nuggets GM Calvin Booth traded Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets a few days ago, so the spot behind Murray is vacant.

The Nuggets also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency to the Orlando Magic. “KCP” was invaluable for his locker room presence, leadership, experience and defense. Westbrook could fill up some of that void.

Jamal Murray’s backup on the roster after the Reggie Jackson trade is Jalen Pickett. Denver is not likely to make a deep playoff run if it can’t have someone who can guide the team in Murray and even Jokic-less minutes.

Denver might give Russell Westbrook a bigger chance to win the championship than LA

The LA Clippers are unlikely to have Paul George next season after the forward exercised opted out of his contract. They still have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden but there are too many variables concerning the two. LA’s playoff hopes were dashed in the last two years in Leonard’s fragile knees. Harden again disappeared in two elimination games against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs last season.

Russell Westbrook will be in a favorable spot to win a championship if he is asked to hitch his wagon to a different superstar combo. The tandem of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NBA. Denver will work as a team and play without drama. After the Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, count on them to be extra motivated for next season.

Westbrook has had a successful career, one that many are guaranteeing to be Hall of Fame worthy. A championship will be the icing on the cake. The Nuggets could give him a bigger chance to accomplish that than the LA Clippers.