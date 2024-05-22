"Don't disrespect Kobe like that": Rapper Key Glock questions Lakers' reported pursuit of Chris Paul 

Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul is reportedly a 'real possibility' for the LA Lakers. After a rocky season with the Warriors following a trade that sent Jordan Poole to Washington, Paul couldn't make a real impact on the Dubs, missing the playoffs this season.

"There's a reasonable chance he gets traded by or just cut by the Warriors," Eric Pincus said on Monday. "And LeBron and him obviously have a strong relationship."

Paul is once again linked with a move to the Lakers, 12 years after he was rumored to be close to joining Kobe Bryant. Rapper Key Glock remembered that situation for the Purple and Gold, making his thoughts clear about this new possibility.

"Don’t disrespect Kobe like that….," Key Glock wrote on Twitter.

It's unclear if the rapper is talking to the Lakers' officials, to the NBA, or the reporter speaking about this potential move. The Californians were seriously interested in Paul during the 2011-12 NBA season.

The Charlotte Hornets, owned by the league at the time, traded Paul to the LA Clippers in December 2011, killing Lakers fans' hope to see CP3 teaming up with Kobe Bryant.

That decision might have had big repercussions on the future of the league. Kobe teamed up with Steve Nash and Dwight Howard, only making the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the 2012-13 campaign, standing as one of the worst superteams ever assembled.

Paul could now finally find his way to the Lakers, but at this age, he won't have the same impact he could have had during the early 2010s.

Exploring the dynamics behind potential Chris Paul move to Lakers

While Key Glock and other NBA fans might disapprove of this rumor, several factors play into this situation.

Of course, Chris Paul's relationship with LeBron James is strong, but the Lakers would be better off if they land another point guard to be the starter and make Paul the leader of the second unit.

They have been linked with high-profile guards like Trae Young and Kyrie Irving, to name a couple. Out of these two, the Atlanta Hawks star might be the most likely candidate for the Purple and Gold.

Chris Paul's tenure with the Warriors had a good start but after injuries started bothering him, his efficiency decreased. The Dubs could make some major changes this offseason and CP3 could be one of them.