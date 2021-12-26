"Don't disrespect him like that" - Steph Curry not surprised by Otto Porter Jr.'s strong performance against the Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors had the clutch player yet again in their win against the Phoenix Suns, only it wasn’t Steph Curry but Otto Porter Jr. With all the Suns’ defensive attention spotlighted on the greatest shooter of all time, Porter Jr. made Phoenix pay for overplaying Curry. OPJ’s clutch baskets were the biggest difference in a back-and-forth affair between two of the best teams in the NBA.

In a post-game interview following the Golden State Warriors win, superstar Steph Curry was appreciative of Otto Porter Jr.’s effort throughout the season. The two-time MVP had this to say after OPJ’s heroics saved the undermanned Warriors day (via Warriors on NBCS):

“Don't disrespect him like that...He’s been working his butt off since he got here this summer.”

The NBA journeyman signed with the Golden State Warriors this season after playing only three games with the Orlando Magic last campaign. While playing for the Warriors, Otto Porter Jr. has already played more games than most of the last two seasons combined. Despite his not-so-good reputation on defense, the Warriors picked him for his versatility and career 40.2% shooting from long-distance.

With the Golden State Warriors playing without three of their top scorers, Otto Porter Jr. grabbed the perfect opportunity to show the NBA what he can do. He finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. OPJ made his presence felt the most when the Suns got to within two points of the Warriors with just about a minute left in the ball game. Steph Curry found an unlikely outlet to lead the team to another huge win over a direct rival.

Otto Porter Jr. made a personal run of seven straight points that practically deflated the Phoenix Suns after scrambling around guarding Steph Curry. With the league not pausing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Porter Jr.’s ability to contribute when needed will be vital.

The Golden State Warriors have come up with pleasant surprises this season to support Steph Curry. While still waiting for the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the team has received crucial contributions from somewhat unexpected sources like Otto Porter Jr.

Exciting times coming up for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' holiday week are filled with big games before Klay Thompson's return.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are slated to be fixtures in the headlines in the next few weeks. After beating the Phoenix Suns, they will have a two-game series against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They’ll cap off their busy holiday week with a matchup with the surging Utah Jazz on the road yet again in the New Year.

The buzz as the season turns to January is also due to the impending return of Klay Thompson. Based on reports, Thompson could make his comeback in January in one of the earlier home games. After a big match against the Jazz on New Year's Day in Utah, the Warriors could return to the Chase Center to welcome Klay Thompson against the Miami Heat.

