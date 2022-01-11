"Don't disrespect my marriage like that" - Ayesha Curry on her relationship with Stephen Curry"

There were rumors circulating late last month, around Christmas, that Stephen and Ayesha Curry were in an open marriage. It was one of the most talked-about gossip on social media at the time, dividing fans.

After almost a month of silence, Ayesha has now put an end to the scandalous rumors, in an Instagram post. She denied that she is in an open marriage with Stephen, saying that people should not believe anything they read on the internet. Furthermore, she does not want anyone disrespecting her family like that.

"Don't believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you," Ayesha said.

Ayesh Curry posted on Instagram image of Stephen, who was doing a photoshoot for GQ Sports. The two-time NBA MVP became the first-ever cover star for the global GQ Sports magazine.

The interview with Stephen Curry can be read here.

He discussed a variety of topics, including his injury-riddled season before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden State Warriors' success this season, his time at Davidson College, LeBron James, Chris Paul, his business ventures outside of basketball, and much more.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's relationship

The Curry Family. (Photo Courtesy of USA Today)

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have been married since July 30th, 2011, and they have three children together. The oldest one is Riley Curry, who stole the show during the Warriors' 2015 NBA championship run; she was three at the time. Their second daughter is Ryan, and their youngest is Canon, who was born in 2018.

The couple first met as teenagers, but did not start dating until Stephen was in college playing for Davidson. Ayesha was present when her then-boyfriend was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. She was also the one constant early on in Stephen Curry's career as he struggled with ankle injuries.

As for their respective careers, Stephen Curry is an NBA superstar, having won three NBA championships with the Warriors. He also won the MVP award twice, and was named in the NBA's 75 greatest players list. He has become the record-holder for most three-point shots made in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry ditched her acting career to become a food blogger and cook. She starred in The Food Network's 'Ayesha's Homemade' for one season, and released a cookbook titled 'The Seasoned Life' in 2016. The 32-year-old was also given another cooking show, 'Ayesha's Home Kitchen', which aired for two seasons.

NBC Bay Area @nbcbayarea "We promise you guys we will always be a presence here in Oakland." At a kids day of fun, Steph and Ayesha Curry announce the launch of their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to support children in Oakland. nbcbay.com/FrjDldY "We promise you guys we will always be a presence here in Oakland." At a kids day of fun, Steph and Ayesha Curry announce the launch of their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to support children in Oakland. nbcbay.com/FrjDldY https://t.co/XBZzRyEWIZ

Ayesha also owns a restaurant and several food businesses. It's worth noting that Stephen has invested in several technology company startups since 2017. In addition to their business interests, the Currys are also active in charity, and launched the 'Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation' in 2019.

