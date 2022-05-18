"Don't even think about it, I'm playing!" - Erik Spoelstra reveals 37 y/o veteran and former NBA champion's defiant locker room message despite getting injured in first half during Heat vs Celtics

Erik Spoelstra heaped high praise on PJ Tucker's toughness after he returned to action following an injury he suffered in the first half of Game 1. The Miami Heat coach said Tucker made it abundantly clear that he would continue playing as soon as he came into the locker room.

This decision certainly paid off well, as the Heat went on a resurgent run to take control of the game and eventually grab a 118-107 win on the night. Tucker scored five points and grabbed six rebounds. While these may not seem like big numbers, many around the league are well-versed with the fact that his contributions are much bigger than what appears on the stat sheet. Speaking about the veteran in his post-game interview, the head coach said:

"I feel like I've said this about a bunch of our guys. They're the heartbeats of our team. You know Bam is. You know Jimmy is, but Tuck for sure. You know, he inspires everybody. By the time I walked into the locker room, he looked at me dead in the eye and said, 'Don't even think about it. I'm playing the second half.' Alright, I wasn't questioning it."

Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports PJ Tucker to Erik Spoelstra at halftime: “Don’t even think about it. I’m playing in the second half.” PJ Tucker to Erik Spoelstra at halftime: “Don’t even think about it. I’m playing in the second half.”

PJ Tucker was brought to the Miami Heat team to bring some experience to the team. His presence has definitely made a huge deal of difference as it has added more toughness and physicality to the roster. Continuing his take on Tucker's contribution, Erik Spoelstra said:

"What he does doesn't get noticed, but everybody out there. I don't even know what his stat line was, but you're talking about one of the toughest covers, and then, when he's one the weak side he does all the right things. He's like a great lineback. He just gets everybody organized, and he communicates so well guys get to their spots."

Having grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series, the Heat will be going into Game 2 with a lot of confidence. Jimmy Butler is in scintillating form, and if he continues to deliver, they can certainly get the job done against the Boston Celtics and advance into their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

Can Erik Spoelstra lead the Miami Heat to their fourth NBA championship this season?

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game Five

Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He has two championships on his resume and has led the Miami Heat to great heights over the past decade. After a few years of being out of contention, Erik Spoelstra formed a great team in 2020 adding Jimmy Butler to the roster, but they fell short against the LA Lakers there.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT And guess how we sealed the win? With defense, of course. And guess how we sealed the win? With defense, of course. https://t.co/uP3ooTlxkz

However, just two years after that disappointing loss in the Finals, it looks like Spoelstra is back to claim the championship. In the offseason, the Heat added the likes of PJ Tucker, Markieff Morris and Kyle Lowry, all of whom have won championships. As the 2021-22 season progressed, youngsters like Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven stepped up for the team and helped them finish as the number one seed in the East.

They continued their domination in the playoffs by winning their first two rounds with ease. However, in the Eastern Conference Finals, they face a familiar opponent in the Boston Celtics. Having already taken a 1-0 lead, they will fancy their chances of grabbing the series as, this time, their roster looks locked in to win it all.

jeremy taché @jeremytache Erik Spoelstra is 5-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Erik Spoelstra is 5-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Erik Spoelstra is a master tactician, and he will definitely be hoping to bring that to the table in the upcoming games. The Heat have a locker room full of experienced veterans who have done it in the past. They also have stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo who are capable enough to lead them beyond the finish line. If it all works out well for them, the Heat could certainly be on their way to claiming their fourth championship in franchise history.

