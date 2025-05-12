"Don’t ever disrespect 23/6 again" - LeBron James' fans clap back at Cavaliers supporters as Cleveland edges close to elimination

Only one of LeBron James’ former teams is still alive in the 2025 NBA playoffs: the Cleveland Cavaliers, who now sit on the edge of elimination after Sunday’s 129-109 Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers that dropped them to a 3-1 hole. The Miami Heat were knocked out in the first round, like his current team, the LA Lakers.

With Cleveland now on the ropes after surrendering 80 points in the first half and trailing by as much as 44 in Game 4, fans loyal to The King wasted no time pulling up old takes from Cavaliers supporters who criticized James for leaving.

Cavs fans had reveled in their team’s success this season without James, the man who brought them their lone NBA title back in 2016.

“Let this be a lesson to both Miami Heat fans and Cleveland Cavaliers fans who try and downplay the GOAT. LeBron James is the best player you will ever have in your franchise. Don’t ever disrespect 23/6 again,” one said.

“Down 41 at halftime and boutta go down 3-1. Don’t disrespect the GOAT again,” another said.

“Still only 2 playoff wins past the 1st round since he left,” another said.

Others pointed out that nearly all of Cleveland’s meaningful playoff achievements happened during James’ time there.

Cavaliers fall behind 3-1 to Pacers in East semis

Cleveland fans know all too well the meaning of a 3-1 series, but this time, they’re facing it without LeBron James — and possibly without Donovan Mitchell, who sat out the second half with a left ankle injury during Sunday’s 20-point defeat.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed Mitchell would undergo an MRI on Monday.

The Pacers dominated the game, building a 44-point lead at one point and dismantling the top-seeded Cavaliers on their own floor — even with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter all suiting up.

Garland led with 21 points, Mobley added 10 and Hunter chipped in five, but Cleveland was held to just 30 field goals and turned the ball over 22 times, resulting in 35 points for Indiana.

Game 5 tips off Tuesday in Indianapolis. If the Cavs lose, their playoff run is over.

