"Don't ever make the mistake of trading away tomorrow for yesterday" - Fox Sports analyst warns Golden State Warriors not to trade for Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams linked with Kevin Durant despite coming off a championship win. Durant has turned the NBA world upside down following his trade request out of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a Fox Sports analyst has warned the Warriors not to trade for their former superstar.

On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho explained why Golden State would be better off not acquiring Durant. Acho said that the Warriors could contend for many years with their current core, while Durant will be 34 next season.

"The Warriors are set to have another solid team," Acho said. "Keep this crux of the organization for the next 10-12 years. Jordan Poole (23), James Wiseman (21), Moses Moody (20), Kuminga (19), Kevin Durant, 33 and aging."

"So while Kevin Durant is incredibly talented, I do not want to sacrifice another decade. Or maybe two of consistent Warrior play for another year, maybe two, of high-level play. Don't ever make the mistake of trading away tomorrow for yesterday."

"Don't you dare ever trade away tomorrow for yesterday. Jordan Poole, he's tomorrow, Wiseman tomorrow, Kuminga tomorrow, Moody tomorrow, Kevin Durant, that's yesterday." — The Warriors should have no interest in Kevin Durant..."Don't you dare ever trade away tomorrow for yesterday. Jordan Poole, he's tomorrow, Wiseman tomorrow, Kuminga tomorrow, Moody tomorrow, Kevin Durant, that's yesterday." — @EmmanuelAcho The Warriors should have no interest in Kevin Durant... "Don't you dare ever trade away tomorrow for yesterday. Jordan Poole, he's tomorrow, Wiseman tomorrow, Kuminga tomorrow, Moody tomorrow, Kevin Durant, that's yesterday." — @EmmanuelAcho https://t.co/gvbRqFK1pk

The Warriors have proven they can win a championship without Durant. However, they also have one of the best trade packages to offer the Nets in exchange for the superstar. Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are all exceptional young prospects.

Andrew Wiggins is coming off an All-Star season, where he evolved into one of the best two-way players in the league. The Warriors, like all other teams in the league, have likely done their due diligence in the Durant situation. Golden State went to the NBA Finals three times during Durant's stay in the Bay Area, winning two championships.

Golden State Warriors stars in contact with Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors at the 2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, a few Golden State Warriors stars spoke with Kevin Durant recently. They reportedly discussed the possibility of reuniting. It's assumed the Warriors stars Thompson is talking about are Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Thompson added that the Warriors stars are open to having Durant back because of the success they had with him. However, the team is also confident about defending their championship next season with Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and their other young stars.

theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely.But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again. Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely.But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again.theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… https://t.co/zYLenVzGc1

That means the Warriors acquiring Durant is highly unlikely. The defending champs are getting ready for next season. They re-signed Kevon Looney to a three-year deal but lost several key role players in free agency. Juan Toscano-Anderson joined the LA Lakers, while Damion Lee signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Otto Porter Jr. earned a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors, while Gary Payton II got his first big payday from the Portland Trail Blazers. Nemanja Bjelica has also left the Warriors, returning to Europe to join Fenerbahce.

The Warriors did sign Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year contract. There are more available role players in free agency, like Jeremy Lamb, Avery Bradley and Wayne Ellington.

