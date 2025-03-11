"Don't you ever try that s**t again"- Gilbert Arenas issues warning to LeBron James over future Stephen A. Smith confrontations

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas called out LeBron James on a recent episode of his podcast. James has an ongoing beef with sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. It all started when Smith criticized LeBron's son, Bronny James, for performing poorly as an NBA pro. The King then confronted the analyst and told him to keep his son's name out of his mouth.

Despite several days already passing, tensions are still high between both parties. Gilbert Arenas humorously warned LeBron James on his podcast to also be mindful of how he treats Stephen A. Smith.

"I'm in the middle of this right now," Arenas jokingly said. "I got to take my side. LeBron James, if you ever do that s**t again with my potential boss (Stephen A. Smith), all hell is going to break loose. Don't you ever in your mother f***ing life walk up on a $100 million man during his celebration."

For context, Arenas defended his "potential boss" following his appearance on First Take, Smith's sports show. The former NBA star was a guest analyst on the show, which resulted in rumors suggesting he might land a permanent role with the crew.

Stephen A. Smith adds LeBron James to his list of top active NBA duos amid beef

In an episode of NBA on ESPN aired on Sunday, Stephen A. Smith named his top five active NBA duos. Interestingly enough, LeBron James, alongside Luka Doncic, was on his list despite their ongoing beef. To make things more interesting, they were also ranked second on the list.

While James and Smith have issues to work out, the sports analyst couldn't help but acknowledge the success the LA Lakers have achieved thanks to their new duo. However, Smith also threw a subtle jab toward him before explaining why the Lakers tandem deserved to be on his list.

"See how nice I am," Smith said after naming LeBron and Luka on his best duos list. "We know I got a lot of reasons not to have a lot of love for (LeBron James) right now."

Unfortunately for the Lakers, it seems that it might take some time before they get to see the duo of James and Doncic in action again. "King" James is expected to miss one to two weeks of basketball action due to a groin injury he sustained from their previous game against the Boston Celtics.

