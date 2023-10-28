"Don't f**king wait for him": Kevin Durant schools teammates over defensive approach on LeBron James' drive during Suns-Lakers

Kevin Durant apparently did not like how his teammates responded to a pick-and-roll play that helped LeBron James get free throws off a foul during one sequence in the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers game recently.

X (formerly Twitter) user LegendZ, who claims to be an NBA analyst, shared a video of the said screen game action where Drew Eubanks came a bit too late in the help defense.

The play began with Anthony Davis setting a screen for LeBron James. Josh Okogie saw the pick coming and drew closer to the 38-year-old. Okogie gambled on a steal attempt that led to James getting an open lane in the middle.

Eubanks, who was marking Davis prior to the pick, was forced to help, but James was a step ahead and found a way to draw a foul from Eubanks while scoring a one-hander.

A third Phoenix Sun player, Jordan Goodwin, was just watching the play unfold from the free-throw line without trying to steal the ball from James.

Obviously mad, Durant was heard shouting at his teammates:

"Yo, don't f**king wait for him, yo!"

Apparently, alluding to Goodwin this time, Durant continued:

"Don't f**king stand. Help on him. Play with a purpose so he doesn't get a layup."

With both cagers playing mainly the small forward position, Durant knows how effective James can be once he gets a free lane for the inside basket since they have been guarding each other over the years.

Durant let his teammates know about it, saying:

"You can't leave him on an island like that. He's too strong, man. You see what I'm saying?"

LeBron James helps Lakers past Kevin Durant, Suns

The said pick-and-roll defensive lapse turned out to be a lesson learned the hard way as it became a glimpse of sorts of what LeBron James would do in the end against Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns.

James nearly outscored the Suns by himself in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in that period to help the Lakers take a 100-95 comeback win at home.

LeBron James actually backstopped Anthony Davis, who had 13 of his 30 points in the fourth even as Kevin Durant was almost by his lonesome in the said quarter.

Durant made nine of the Suns' 11 fourth-quarter points, with Jordan Goodwin accounting for the other two.