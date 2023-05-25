“Don't get seduced by the prospect of Kyrie Irving” – Skip Bayless expounds on rumored reunion of 8x All-Star with LeBron James

As speculation continues about a possible reconnection between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, analyst Skip Bayless had advice to LA Lakers fans and management: avoid being enticed by what Irving can bring.

According to reports, James is pushing for Irving to join the Lakers as a third star following their exit in the Western Conference finals. The idea of reuniting the dynamic duo that brought an NBA championship to Cleveland in 2016 may seem enticing, but Bayless argued against it.

Bayless highlighted the fact that Irving's presence may disrupt team chemistry. In their previous stint together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there were reports of tension between James and Irving, ultimately leading to Irving's departure. The Lakers must carefully consider the potential impact of introducing Irving into the mix, especially given the importance of team cohesion in a championship pursuit.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @RealSkipBayless to Laker Nation: Don't get seduced by the prospect of Kyrie Irving .@RealSkipBayless to Laker Nation: Don't get seduced by the prospect of Kyrie Irving https://t.co/tY12lkBdWN

"Even though they were four close games (in the Western Conference finals), it never felt like it was embarrassing," Bayless said. "It wasn't humiliating. You just lost four close games. But Laker Nation gets seduced by the prospect of Kyrie.

"What happened when Kyrie left LeBron and went to Boston? And then what happened when that flamed out and Kyrie went to Brooklyn? What happened? Nothing good happened. What happened when Kyrie joined Luka (Doncic)? They busted together, and it wasn't all Kyrie's fault."

Bayless said it might be worthwhile for the Lakers to investigate additional options through free agency or trades.

While Irving may seem like the most obvious fit on the surface, it is essential to evaluate all possibilities and consider the long-term implications.

Team chemistry concerns: Revisiting the LeBron James- Kyrie Irving dynamic

Kyrie Irving, left, and LeBron James

Team chemistry concerns loom large as the possibility of a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion surfaces. While their previous partnership in Cleveland yielded an NBA championship, it was not without its share of tension and disagreements. The Lakers must carefully assess whether introducing Irving into the mix would disrupt the team's delicate balance and jeopardize their championship aspirations.

James and Irving's dynamic in Cleveland was characterized by both on-court excellence and off-court conflict. Despite their undeniable success, rumors of a strained relationship circulated, with reports suggesting clashes in leadership styles and differing visions for the team.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Kyrie Irving



"Being down 3-1 in the Finals was a totally different situation than what we're in right now." - Kyrie Irving

Revisiting this dynamic brings to the forefront the importance of team chemistry, cohesion and a shared understanding of roles and goals. The Lakers must weigh the benefits of Irving's elite ball-handling and scoring abilities against the risks of introducing any underlying tension that may hamper the team's unity.

As the Lakers contemplate their future and roster improvements, Bayless advised against being swayed solely by the allure of a James-Irving reunion. The team needs to prioritize finding the right player who can complement James and Anthony Davis effectively on and off the court.

