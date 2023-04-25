"Don't you have a girl"- Stephen A. Smith rips Dillon Brooks to shreds after he hit LeBron James in the 'crown jewels'

Dillon Brooks’ Game 3 was cut short when he was ejected in the third quarter for hitting LeBron James in the groin area. After the Memphis Grizzlies’ Game 2 win, Brooks asserted that he was all about “poking bears.” He poked too far that the referees had no choice but to toss him out of the said game.

Stephen A. Smith on his podcast, “Know Mercy,” blasted the brash guard/forward for his actions:

“Dillon Brooks, you don’t hit somebody in the balls, man. You don’t hit a man in there. … That’s a crime to hit a man in that area.

“We ain’t even comfortable with turbulence in that area! Let alone direct contact, turbulence in that area is uncomfortable. … You don’t do that Dillon Brooks, shame on you! Don’t you have a girl?

“What if LeBron had done that to you? Will you be able to perform?! You can’t do that!

Brooks also had another high-profile incident involving an opponent’s groin. He once did the same thing to Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Grizzlies were in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Feb. 23. Dillon Brooks drove into the lane with 5:48 left in the third quarter and fell to the floor after tangling with Evan Mobley near the rim.

Memphis’ enforcer rolled his way to Mitchell under the basket and flung his arm to hit the Cavs’ guard’s groin. “Spida” threw the ball at Brooks in retaliation and a scuffle ensued.

The NBA then suspended Brooks the following game for his actions.

Following the Grizzlies’ loss in Game 3 to the Lakers, Brooks refused to talk to the media. After all the talk, he limped his way to seven points on 3-13 shooting, including 1-5 from behind the arc. The LA Lakers dared him to shoot almost all night long and he couldn’t even punish them for that.

Stephen A. Smith blasted Brooks’ refusal to be interviewed after Game 3.

“You really going to blame it on the media? The media has made you look bad? Really?

"Let me ask you this question, Dillon Brooks. You really, really think that all of us pundits actually came on TV and said, ‘Let’s figure out a way to talk about Dillon Brooks.’ You’re not Ja Morant! Hell, you’re damn sure ain’t Elvis.

"You brought the attention to yourself. We simply waited for you to back it up because we love the chirping.”

Dillon Brooks didn’t stand much of a chance against LeBron James in Game 4

Unlike his hit on Donovan Mitchell, the NBA did not suspend Brooks for the low blow against LeBron James. His presence did not matter in Game 4 as “King James” put on a show.

The four-time MVP finished with 22 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. It was James' first 20-point, 20-rebound performance in his 20-year career.

“King James” scored the game-tying layup with .08 seconds left to force overtime and scored four of his points in the extra period. James also had an and-1 layup with Brooks helplessly fouling him.

Brooks played 41 minutes and ended with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. So far, he’s been all bark and no bite in the series against the LA Lakers.

