"Don't give up your Bitcoin" - NBA legend Scottie Pippen advises crypto investors to hold on to their assets after $19 billion liquidation event

NBA legend Scottie Pippen advised crypto investors on social media after noting the panic in the market following Saturday’s liquidation event. Shortly after Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese tech imports on Saturday, over $19 billion in Bitcoin was wiped out, triggering a major drop in the currency’s price.Within a few hours, the value of Bitcoin fell from being worth $122,600 on Friday to $107,000. While crypto investors observe the market to figure out their next steps, Pippen has come forth with advice, asking fans to hold onto their Bitcoin. The Chicago Bulls legend shared a video on X with the following message:“EVERYONE is going to want your Bitcoin. Don't give up your Bitcoin!”The video shows Scottie Pippen running through a crowd of zombies to reach a safe place while clinging to a physical Bitcoin for dear life. Pippen has been active in the crypto market, regularly sharing his views on Bitcoin, even calling it one of the greatest inventions ever on Oct. 1.Scottie Pippen @ScottiePippenLINKBitcoin is one of the greatest inventions ever. EVER!!Hailed as one of the greatest defenders, Pippen was in the league for 17 seasons, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. He played 1,178 games for his career, averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.3%.Scottie Pippen says he'd be one of the best players in the NBA todayThe NBA has vastly changed since Scottie Pippen retired more than two decades ago. Despite the changes the game has undergone over the years, Pippen still believes that he would perform at a high level.Speaking to the Spanish outlet El País on Oct. 4, Pippen shared his thoughts on why he would dominate the modern NBA:&quot;I'd do very well. The game has changed, sure, it's more up and down now, but my style fit that kind of play even in the '80s and '90s,” Pippen said. “ I don't think it would be a big challenge.&quot;When asked if he could be one of the best players in the league, the six-time champion gave a straight answer:&quot;Yes, I think so,&quot; Pippen said. &quot;There's no reason to think otherwise.&quot;While Pippen believes he could dominate today's NBA, fans criticized his take, citing his limited ability from the 3-point range, which is an essential skill in today's league.