  "Don't give up your Bitcoin" - NBA legend Scottie Pippen advises crypto investors to hold on to their assets after $19 billion liquidation event

"Don't give up your Bitcoin" - NBA legend Scottie Pippen advises crypto investors to hold on to their assets after $19 billion liquidation event

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:15 GMT
NBL Play-In Qualifier - Sydney Kings v New Zealand Breakers - Source: Getty
NBA legend Scottie Pippen advises crypto investors to hold on to their assets (Credits: Getty)

NBA legend Scottie Pippen advised crypto investors on social media after noting the panic in the market following Saturday’s liquidation event. Shortly after Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese tech imports on Saturday, over $19 billion in Bitcoin was wiped out, triggering a major drop in the currency’s price.

Within a few hours, the value of Bitcoin fell from being worth $122,600 on Friday to $107,000. While crypto investors observe the market to figure out their next steps, Pippen has come forth with advice, asking fans to hold onto their Bitcoin. The Chicago Bulls legend shared a video on X with the following message:

“EVERYONE is going to want your Bitcoin. Don't give up your Bitcoin!”
The video shows Scottie Pippen running through a crowd of zombies to reach a safe place while clinging to a physical Bitcoin for dear life. Pippen has been active in the crypto market, regularly sharing his views on Bitcoin, even calling it one of the greatest inventions ever on Oct. 1.

Hailed as one of the greatest defenders, Pippen was in the league for 17 seasons, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. He played 1,178 games for his career, averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.3%.

Scottie Pippen says he'd be one of the best players in the NBA today

The NBA has vastly changed since Scottie Pippen retired more than two decades ago. Despite the changes the game has undergone over the years, Pippen still believes that he would perform at a high level.

Speaking to the Spanish outlet El País on Oct. 4, Pippen shared his thoughts on why he would dominate the modern NBA:

"I'd do very well. The game has changed, sure, it's more up and down now, but my style fit that kind of play even in the '80s and '90s,” Pippen said. “ I don't think it would be a big challenge."
When asked if he could be one of the best players in the league, the six-time champion gave a straight answer:

"Yes, I think so," Pippen said. "There's no reason to think otherwise."

While Pippen believes he could dominate today's NBA, fans criticized his take, citing his limited ability from the 3-point range, which is an essential skill in today's league.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

