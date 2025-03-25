"Don't give a f**k about nothing else" - Draymond Green makes his feelings clear about bond with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green have built a formidable defensive connection for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the NBA playoffs. Since Butler was traded from the Miami Heat to Golden State, the Warriors have racked up a 16-4 win-loss record. It is partly because of Butler’s two-way brilliance and Green’s defensive prowess.

With their chemistry and connection getting stronger each day, Green made his feelings clear about Butler. In an interview by ESPN, Green described Butler’s winning mentality and how much his attitude helps the Warriors extend the once-dynastic team’s championship window with superstar Steph Curry.

"I just want to win. I don't give a f--k about nothing else. We ain't going to never butt no motherf---ing heads. ... That's what people keep overlooking. They think, like, we going to get in fist fights. No we not. Because all we want to do is win," he said.

Green was an integral part of the Warriors’ four titles, playing as the team’s defensive anchor alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Butler has carried the Heat to two unlikely NBA Finals appearances, albeit losing both of them.

Green understood what Butler was bringing to the table for the Warriors, lauding him for his past accolades and acknowledging the quality of player he is for the team.

"It's like basketball. You know how to see plays before they even come …You can read the dominoes based off of what someone is playing. You have to manipulate the dominoes to get what you want out there to put the other person in a tough position. He's really f---ing good," Green added.

The Warriors are currently in the sixth spot in the Western Conference with a 41-30 win-loss record. They have been on a roll lately, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Jimmy Butler relishes playing with the Golden State Warriors

After a months-long drama that punctuated his time with the Miami Heat early in the season, Jimmy Butler is now in a happy place with the Golden State Warriors. In an interview, Butler expressed how happy he is with the Warriors, especially as he is playing with Curry, whom he admires as a player.

"I'm so happy over here, the Warriors are top-notch … I get to play with Steph (Curry), who I'm a fan of, just like 99.9% of the world. The chance of winning a championship, what more can you ask for?” Butler said.

Butler is expected to backstop Curry and Green for the Warriors’ return to the playoffs this season, as they are poised to evade the NBA play-in tournament as the current sixth seeds.

With the Warriors this season, Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals, providing an all-around effort for the squad.

