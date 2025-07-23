  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Boston Celtics
  • "Don't give a s***t I'm from Boston" - Georges Niang has hilarious reaction to getting hammered by hometown Celtics fans in Jayson Tatum's absence

"Don't give a s***t I'm from Boston" - Georges Niang has hilarious reaction to getting hammered by hometown Celtics fans in Jayson Tatum's absence

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:05 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Georges Niang has hilarious reaction to getting hammered by hometown Celtics fans (Source: Imagn)

After being dealt at last year's trade deadline, Georges Niang found himself on the move again this summer. As he prepares for this new chapter of his career, the veteran sharpshooter reflected on the reception he's received from fans.

Ad

This offseason, few teams have made more changes than the Boston Celtics. In light of Jayson Tatum's injury, the front office decided to part with multiple players who were on high salaries. Among those dealt this summer was big man Kristaps Porzingis. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, with Niang being part of the return package.

Earlier this week, Georges Niang sat down with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on their "The OGs" podcast. During his interview, he had a comical reaction to the reception he's gotten from Celtics fans since arriving.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know I'm a Boston kid, I then get traded for Kristaps Porzingis," Niang said. "You know how tough Boston fans are. They don't give a s*** if I'm from Boston, they're like you just took our unicorn and replaced him with a minivan."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Though Niang isn't the same caliber of player as Porzingis, he can still be a viable piece of the Celtics' supporting cast. Last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Hawks, he averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Georges Niang tells comical story of being heckled by an opposing fan

Along with being an effective floor spacer at the power forward position, Georges Niang also has a reputation for being a passionate player on the court. He's constantly getting into it with opposing players, and sometimes even fans.

Ad

Later on in his appearance on "The OGs," Niang was asked about trash-talking stories from his NBA career. He couldn't remember too much regarding opponents, but did have one funny story about an encounter with a fan.

"There was this one time in Charlotte, my jersey was a little tight," Niang said. "One of these little frat stars sitting courtside in Charlotte, probably got it from his dad, he was sitting next to his brother. He was like 'hey fatty' or made some kind of comment like 'what size is that jersey? a small.'"
Ad
"I was like I don't want to hear it from you you're not even in f***** middle school."

Looking ahead to this next chapter of his career, Georges Niang has the opportunity to suit up for his hometown team. He'll be facing a tall task in Boston, as the team attempts to stay competitive while Jayson Tatum recovers from his Achilles injury.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications