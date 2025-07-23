"Don't give a s***t I'm from Boston" - Georges Niang has hilarious reaction to getting hammered by hometown Celtics fans in Jayson Tatum's absence

After being dealt at last year's trade deadline, Georges Niang found himself on the move again this summer. As he prepares for this new chapter of his career, the veteran sharpshooter reflected on the reception he's received from fans.This offseason, few teams have made more changes than the Boston Celtics. In light of Jayson Tatum's injury, the front office decided to part with multiple players who were on high salaries. Among those dealt this summer was big man Kristaps Porzingis. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, with Niang being part of the return package.Earlier this week, Georges Niang sat down with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on their &quot;The OGs&quot; podcast. During his interview, he had a comical reaction to the reception he's gotten from Celtics fans since arriving.&quot;You know I'm a Boston kid, I then get traded for Kristaps Porzingis,&quot; Niang said. &quot;You know how tough Boston fans are. They don't give a s*** if I'm from Boston, they're like you just took our unicorn and replaced him with a minivan.&quot;Though Niang isn't the same caliber of player as Porzingis, he can still be a viable piece of the Celtics' supporting cast. Last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Hawks, he averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.Georges Niang tells comical story of being heckled by an opposing fan Along with being an effective floor spacer at the power forward position, Georges Niang also has a reputation for being a passionate player on the court. He's constantly getting into it with opposing players, and sometimes even fans.Later on in his appearance on &quot;The OGs,&quot; Niang was asked about trash-talking stories from his NBA career. He couldn't remember too much regarding opponents, but did have one funny story about an encounter with a fan.&quot;There was this one time in Charlotte, my jersey was a little tight,&quot; Niang said. &quot;One of these little frat stars sitting courtside in Charlotte, probably got it from his dad, he was sitting next to his brother. He was like 'hey fatty' or made some kind of comment like 'what size is that jersey? a small.'&quot; &quot;I was like I don't want to hear it from you you're not even in f***** middle school.&quot; Looking ahead to this next chapter of his career, Georges Niang has the opportunity to suit up for his hometown team. He'll be facing a tall task in Boston, as the team attempts to stay competitive while Jayson Tatum recovers from his Achilles injury.