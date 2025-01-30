"Don't hype him up": NBA fans react to stumped Steve Kerr after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 52-point explosion

During the post-game interview after the Golden State Warriors 116-109 home win over the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, Steve Kerr reacted to Shai GIlgeous-Alexander dropping 52 points in the game. Seemingly stumped on how to limit the OKC Thunder star's performance, Kerr touched on his attempts to do so during the game as he hyped the Thunder star.

"I don't know what to do with Shai," Kerr said. "I asked Mark (Thunder coach) at one point to just leave him on the bench for a couple more minutes and he didn't comply."

Reacting to Stever Kerr's comments, NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinion, with some fans downplaying SGA's performance and calling for Kerr not to hype up the star guard.

"Don't hype him up FT MERCHANT" a fan tweeted.

"I would get 52 too if I had 21 Free throw attempts," a fan tweeted.

"I mean gameplan worked out let shai cook n the rest of the team was invisible lol well except jalen," a fan tweeted.

A few other fans also shared unwarranted suggestions to Kerr on how to limit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's efficiency.

"just run a box and 1 on shai like how majority of the leauge does on curry," a fan tweeted.

"Let gp2 take care of him," a fan tweeted.

"Don’t switch. That’s what you do. You keep Wiggins or GP2 on him. And when he asks for a slip screen just to get Kyle Anderson or Looney on him, you don’t switch. Easy," a fan tweeted.

Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outscoring the Golden State Warriors all by himself 21-20 in the first quarter of Wednesday's game, the Warriors bounced back to clinch the win after a tight contest.

SGA concluded the night with 16-of-29 shooting from the field and 18-of-21 from the free-throw line. He also put up four assists, three rebounds, and a steal in the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander created NBA history with 52-point outburst against Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 52-point outburst against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday was his second 50+ point outing of his career. It was also his second 50+ point outing this season after he previously dropped his career-high 54 points against the Utah Jazz last week.

With this feat, SGA became the first player this season to record multiple 50+ point games and joined Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant as the only players with multiple 50-point games in the franchise's history. The MVP candidate also became the only Canadian-born player in NBA history to achieve this milestone.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently having the best season of his career and is among the favorites for the NBA MVP honors this year. The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging a league-high 32.1 points along with 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 2.1 steals as the OKC Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 37-9 record.

