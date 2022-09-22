“Don’t do that because King James might get mad and score 50 on me” - Giannis Antetokounmpo gives a hilarious response as NBA analyst tries to name him “King Freak”

Giannis Antetokounmpo displayed his humble side when ESPN's Malika Andrews tried to name him the 'King Freak.' However, Antetokounmpo quickly refused to accept the tag, saying LeBron James might get mad and drop a 50-piece on him.

"Don’t do that because King James might get mad and score 50 on me," said Antetokounmpo (H/T Landon Buford).

'King James' has donned the monicker throughout his career. That explains why Giannis wouldn't want to take over the title from the four-time NBA MVP.

Antetokounmpo may have respectfully shut down any comparisons to one of the game's all-time great. He did not accept a similar nick-name attached to LeBron James, but he's enjoying a similar career path to the Lakers superstar in his mid-20s.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has won two regular-season MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA team selections, six All-Star nominations, and an NBA championship by 27. He also won the Finals MVP award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a perennial MVP candidate and is yet to hit his prime. He is widely considered the best player in the league right now, and that notion is unlikely to change over the next several years.

The 'Greek Freak' has exhibited that his unusual fitness levels could help him perform at a high level throughout his career, akin to LeBron James. Antetokounmpo has continued to develop his game over the years. He is becoming a better all-around player, and there aren't many who could match his efficiency as a two-way player around the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks #1 in best NBA Players list ahead of the upcoming season

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes into the new season with added expectations to continue his dominance on the court. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star received the highest rating on NBA2K and is ranked as the #1 player according to ESPN's recent list of the top 100 NBA players.

Antetokounmpo has arguably been the most unstoppable player in the league since the 2019-20 season. He has averaged 29/10/5 on 55% field goal shooting, during that stretch, along with a block and a steal per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also evolved his game every year. Initially, he thrived only in the paint, but over the last two years, he has been efficient with his mid-range shots, playmaking and handling the pace of the game.

He has shown improvement each passing season.The expectations remain the same for him for the 2022-23 season as well. The Milwaukee Bucks failed to defend their title last campaign, so Giannis Antetokounmpo will be more motivated to excel and help his team return to the top.

The Eastern Conference is also stacked this time, so the Bucks would need their superstar to produce another career year.

