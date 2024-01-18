"Don't know if this is Ben and JLo": Gilbert Arenas ponders whether LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will ever reunite

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving went their separate ways in 2017 after joining forces in Cleveland that resulted in an NBA title. But the possibility of them reuniting at some point continues to make the rounds in the league circle.

The topic was revisited in a recent episode of the Nightcap podcast of Shannon Sharpe and former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, with the latter maintaining doubt over a reunion between James and Irving.

The former Washington Wizards All-Star shared that unlike what happened between Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got together after sometime of separation, that between ‘Bron’ and ‘Ky’ may be a long shot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenas said:

“This is like a breakup, man. This like an ex, right? It’s like an ex. I don’t know if this is Ben and JLo though. I don’t know if they gon’ get back together and you know make it happen this time…”

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Kyrie Irving asked the Cavaliers to trade him as he reportedly wanted to lead his own team and not play alongside LeBron James.

Irving's request was granted and he was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he played for two years. He then took his talent to the Brooklyn Nets for three and a half years before landing in Dallas midway last season.

James, too, left the Cavaliers in 2018 and went to the LA Lakers, his team for the last six years and where he won his fourth NBA title.

Kyrie Irving reportedly had interest in reuniting with LeBron James before re-signing with Mavericks

Before signing a fresh three-year contract worth $126 million to stay in Dallas, Kyring Irving reportedly wanted to team up with LeBron James again whether with the LA Lakers or Mavericks.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on it ahead of the match between the Lakers and Mavericks on Wednesday. She said that the All-Star guard had a ‘strong interest’ to reunite with his former Cleveland teammate.

According to Shelburne, efforts were made to make it happen, even by Irving, who was present during the Lakers’ playoff run last year at home to convey such a message.

Unfortunately for Irving, while LeBron James was reportedly open to the idea, prevailing circumstances then, including the Lakers’ situation with Russell Westbrook, made any deal hard to consummate.

Eventually though, Irving signed the deal to stay with the Mavericks and was happy with his decision, seeing himself flourishing with the team and where his family feels comfortable to be part of.

In the ongoing NBA season, he has been averaging a steady 25.8 points per game, to go along with 5.4 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have a 24-18 record, seventh in the Western Conference.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!