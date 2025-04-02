“Don’t know why I’m here” - Warriors' $2,394,297 rookie hilariously quips as he interviews over Steph Curry at halftime 

Steph Curry was the undeniable star of the Golden State Warriors’ 134-125 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He particularly had a great first half, scoring 32 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line. Yet, Quinten Post was selected for the interview at halfway mark, resulting in a hilarious reaction from the rookie big man.

“I don't know why I'm here, Steph got 40 points,” Post said at the start of the interview.

The interviewers instantly presented him with a logical explanation for his query:

“Cause you’re a rookie, we don’t make him (Steph) stop.”

“Oh yeah, that’s a good point,” Post replied.

Quinten Post, who is currently on a $2,394,297 contract as per Spotrac, was slightly off when stating that Curry had 40 points at the half. Through the first two periods, the two-time MVP had scored 32 points.

Steph finished the night with 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and 12 made 3-pointers.

As for Post, in just 13 first-half minutes, the 25-year-old rookie totaled nine points, hitting 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry receives praise from LeBron James

Steph Curry’s jaw-dropping performance became the talk of the basketball world. Fans across the globe were left in awe, and even LeBron James couldn’t contain his admiration for the superstar.

“🧑🏽‍🍳 COOKED!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” LeBron commented on ESPN’s post.

Steve Kerr seemed to be in disbelief, lauding his star player for putting up a one-of-a-kind performance at age 37:

“The guy's 37 years old. It's incredible. 52 points, with people draped all over him, all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief. It's just incredible to watch Steph at work. I mean, I can't believe he's still doing this at this age, but he's put the work in and he's still got it."

The Warriors now improve to an 11-1 record in the past 12 games that Steph Curry has suited up for. During this stretch, the 11-time All-Star has averaged 25.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, leading his side to jump up a spot to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

