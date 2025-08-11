  • home icon
  "Don't let Draymond Green see this": Fans mercilessly clown Jusuf Nurkic as Bosnia coach unloads brutal truth about his conditioning before EuroBasket

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 11, 2025 22:30 GMT
Bosnian coach calls out Jusuf Nurkic for his lack of conditioning (Image Source: IMAGN)

NBA center Jusuf Nurkic did his best to lead Bosnia and Herzegovina past Montenegro on Monday. Sadly for them, Montenegro dominated the entire game and won 102-90 in their exhibition match. After the game, head coach Adis Beciragic didn't hold back his opinions about the star player.

The head coach pointed out Nurkic's conditioning as a key issue. Even though it was a friendly game, it revealed how unprepared Bosnia and Herzegovina are for the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Beciragic partly blamed the team's defeat on the big man's physical fitness.

“[Jusuf] Nurkic is out of shape and can barely run,” the head coach said.
Following this, fans piled on the big man and revealed their thoughts on X.

"Don't let Draymond see this 😭😂" a fan said, bringing up star forward Draymond Green.
"Yea bros been passed around like a blunt," another fan commented.
"The Hornets got Collin Secton AND a pick for this guy btw," one fan said.

Others started comparing him to LA Lakers star Luka Doncic.

"Give him that Luka treatment," someone commented.
"Luka type beat," a comment read.
"They’ll be saying that about Luka come January," a fan commented.

In their game against Montenegro, Jusuf Nurkic scored 15 points. The national team has four games left before the tournament starts. They will play against Great Britain on Aug. 16 and against Belgium on Aug. 17. After that, they will play two more games against Belgium on Aug. 23 and 24.

Jusuf Nurkic wants to lead the national team to a medal win

Entering the tournament, Jusuf Nurkic aims to make a lasting impact with a potential gold medal. Bosnia and Herzegovina has yet to win a medal in the tournament. Although Nurkic is still in his prime, he wants to lead his country to a significant finish.

In an interview back in March, the Utah Jazz center expressed his desire to win a medal for his homeland.

"We can do really good damage," Jusuf Nurkic said. "Obviously, we go game by game. We want to break the curse of Bosnia and reach the Second Round. We go from there, but our goal is a medal."

In the EuroBasket 2022, the team showed that they can compete.

"We showed people (in Germany) that we can play, that we have a team that works and deserves the chance," he said.

But given his training, things stand as they do. There's a chance that winning a medal might be difficult for the team.

