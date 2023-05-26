Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics forced a Game 6 with odds stacked against them in their conference finals series against the Miami Heat. The Celtics went down 3-0 to start the series. However, they have trimmed that deficit to 3-2 following Thursday's 110-97 Game 5 win at home.

Boston was counted out after going down 3-0, with the team looking mentally fatigued. After the Game 3 loss in Miami, coach Joe Mazzulla even admitted that he had lost the locker room.

However, the Celtics have made a phenomenal comeback into the series after that. Jaylen Brown sent a warning ahead of Game 4 to the Miami Heat, telling them not to let the Celtics get a win.

Brown and Co. have nearly delivered on that claim with two straight blowout wins in this series. Game 5 was an absolute clinic as the Celtics led from the get-go, taking a 15-point lead in the first quarter and not trailing at any stage. They led by as many as 24 points.

Boston's fans went into a frenzy online after the dominating performance in Game 5. Here's what one fan revisited Jaylen Brown's comments and wrote:

"Don’t let ‘em get one"

More reactions followed:

Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics aren't going away easy

The Boston Celtics were arguably the more talented team on paper than their 2023 conference finals opponents. However, they didn't play like that for the first three games. The Celtics were out-coached, outplayed and didn't seem nearly as efficient on either end as they did throughout the year.

It looked like a different team altogether. However, the C's are now out to make history, challenging the basketball gods to become the first team to make a comeback down 3-0. They are 3-2 now, with Game 6 in Miami. The Heat have been excellent on homecourt in these playoffs, going 6-1.

However, their only loss, a blowout, has come at the hands of Jaylen Brown and the Celtics. Boston's playoff record for the last six games on Miami's home floor is now 4-2, dating back to last year's conference finals series between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The Boston Celtics also seem to have rediscovered defensive identity, which was crucial in their finals run last season. During Thursday's contest, the Celtics became the first playoff team to have their starters combining for at least 12 made 3-pointers and 12+ steals.

They seem more connected than they have in the last two games than the entire 2023 playoffs, which could be alarming for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and Co. remain favorites, but the Celtics are right where they want to be to make history again.

