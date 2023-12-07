"Don't let nobody live life harder": Giannis Antetokounmpo shares inspirational message on 29th birthday

Today is Giannis Antetokounmpo's birthday and it feels like it was only yesterday when the "Greek Freak" made his way into the NBA. Antetokounmpo is currently playing in his 11th season in the league with the Milwaukee Bucks. Since his rookie season, Giannis has evolved into one of the brightest stars in the league today, winning one championship and a couple of season MVP awards.

Earlier today, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a video of himself giving out an inspirational message on social media. The Bucks star acknowledged how fast life can be and told his fans to simply enjoy life as time goes by. Here's what he had to say from the beginning until the end of his video:

"Enjoy life man," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm 29, it goes by fast man. Enjoy life. Spend time with your loved ones. Don't let nobody live life harder than you. Smile more. Be happy. Be humble. Be hungry. Be you. Enjoy life. More life to you."

Looking at Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, once a young entry into the NBA, has now become a seasoned veteran in the league. His roots in Greece, coupled with his imposing physical attributes, remarkable speed, strength, and exceptional ball-handling skills, have earned him the renowned moniker "Greek Freak." Widely recognized as one of the premier power forwards and European players in NBA history, his journey to this status has been extraordinary.

Initially underestimated due to his slim build and somewhat limited playing style during his rookie season when he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, Giannis underwent a significant physical transformation over the following seasons, altering perceptions about his potential in the league.

During the 2016–17 season, Antetokounmpo made history by leading the Bucks across all major statistical categories, a first in NBA history. He ranked in the top 20 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, receiving the Most Improved Player award in 2017.

His illustrious career boasts seven All-Star selections, with three instances of leading the Eastern Conference in All-Star captain votes in 2019, 2020, and 2023. Giannis secured consecutive NBA MVP Awards in 2019 and 2020, becoming part of a select group alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only individuals to accomplish this before reaching the age of 26.

Additionally, he received the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020, aligning himself with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to achieve both distinctions in a single season.

In 2021, Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971, earning the Finals MVP title. Giannis' championship victory awarded the Bucks franchise their second title in history. It's also worth noting that Antetokounmpo found a place among basketball legends by being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team before being crowned as champion.

As of the present day, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the league, delivering consistent MVP-worthy performances. With him just turning 29 years old, there are high expectations for further brilliance from the "Greek Freak" in the years ahead.