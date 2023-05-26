“Don't let us get another one” - Jaylen Brown has a stern warning for the Heat after NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 domination

Jaylen Brown once again warned the Miami Heat not to play around and let the Boston Celtics win another game in the Eastern Conference finals. After going down 3-0 in this series, Brown alarmed the Heat not to let the Celtics get even one win. Miami has now let go of two opportunities to eliminate the C's.

After the Celtics' 110-97 home win in Thursday's Game 5, Brown revisited his comments and sent out another warning, saying:

"They let us get two... Don't let us get another one."

Jaylen Brown hasn't been as solid this series but has found his rhythm over the last two games, especially defensively. During Thursday's contest, he had 21 points and three steals, shooting 50.0%, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

The Celtics arguably put together their best performance of the 2023 playoffs in Game 5. They led by 15 at the end of the first quarter and never trailed the Heat, extending their lead up to 24 points at one stage.

Boston had four players, including Brown, tallying 20 points or more. Jayson Tatum had 21, Derrick White had 24, and Marcus Smart had 23. All four shot at least 50.0% and combined for 14-of-28 from deep. The Celtics made a staggering 16 shots from beyond the arc overall.

Boston's starters were also uber-efficient defensively. They combined for the team's 13 steals on the night. They are the first team in NBA playoffs history to have their starters knocking down 12+ 3-pointers and making 12+ steals.

Jaylen Brown and co. put Miami Heat under pressure

Jaylen Brown and co. have now put the Miami Heat under immense pressure to close the series in six games. The Heat will view Saturday's Game 6 contest as a potential do-or-die, as the game will be at home.

The Celtics will have all the momentum in the world, along with homecourt advantage, if the series extends to Game 7.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The Heat will also have added pressure to avoid being the first team ever to blow a 3-0 lead in the NBA playoffs. With the Celtics firing on all cylinders with consecutive blowout wins in Games 4 and 5, it's safe to assume the Heat camp will have some jitters ahead of a crucial Game 6 at home.

The Miami Heat have been outplayed thoroughly by their counterparts in the last two games. Jimmy Butler, the Heat's best player, went cold in Games 4 and 5. Before finishing with a 29-point night in Game 4, Butler started the game 3-10.

In Game 5, he tallied only 14 points on 5-10 shooting. The Heat also missed starting point guard Gabe Vincent, who had been sidelined due to a left ankle sprain. They are already without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.

These factors could sway this series entirely in favor of the Boston Celtics, and a repeat of the 2022 ECF could be inevitable.

