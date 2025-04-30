"Don't like dude from the Athletic": Heat's Tyler Herro puts “goofy” reporter on blast for twisting words about Jimmy Butler saga

The Miami Heat couldn't hold on against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs outscored them by 122 points, which is the largest margin in any playoff series in NBA history.

Following Miami's elimination, Tyler Herro reportedly claimed that things would've been different with Jimmy Butler and that he needed him to win.

Those comments immediately went viral, leading to the shooting guard clearing the air on his Instagram story.

Herro ripped the report and took a shot at The Athletic's Jared Weiss, who was the one who broke the news.

"Dude asked me a question in the timeframe of jan-feb when the "Jimmy saga" was happening, I said Iahad came into the season thinking I was playing off of Jimmy, to him getting trading and I had to switch my mindset from needing Jimmy to me being the lead guy, and I spoke about the things I learned from JB," Herro wrote on Wednesday. "Never said I need anyone to win games. y'all trippin n buddy from The Athletic who wrote the article is a goofy. I usually don't clear shit up either but I don't like dude from The Athletic."

The Heat went through a lot this season, and their chances of going deep in the playoffs after trading Jimmy Butler looked slim at best.

Fans didn't appreciate the snippet from the interview, as Herro's admission, while taken out of context, left plenty to be desired.

The Miami Heat will need to make some big changes

The Miami Heat endured a complicated season, and Erik Spoelstra acknowledged that they were not ready for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their fans are left wondering where the team goes from here.

Pat Riley's approach has proven to be successful in the past, but it might be outdated in the player empowerment era. Miami is a great market and should be appealing for top-notch free agents; however, that hasn't been the case in recent years.

The roster isn't built to pursue a championship as constructed. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are good players, but they might need another go-to guy to become a legitimate contender.

Unless the Heat make some big moves in the offseason, it could be a while before they're contenders again.

