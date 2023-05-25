“Don’t lose Game 6” - Stephen A. Smith warns Miami Heat to not let Boston Celtics stretch NBA Conference Finals to 7 games 

Stephen A Smith has warned the Miami Heat not to let the Boston Celtics stretch their conference finals series to seven games. The Heat went up 3-0 but failed to close the series at home, sustaining a 116-99 Game 4 loss on Tuesday.

The series shifts back to Boston Thursday evening for Game 5. The Celtics have been given the upper hand in potentially cutting the deficit to 3-2. With Game 7 being on the road, the Heat will have a near do-or-die situation to close the series in six at home if they don't win on Thursday.

ESPN's Stephen A Smith alarmed Miami of the consequences if they don't close the series before Game 7 on his podcast, saying:

"Boston is clearly a better team because they got better talent... Now that they won this game [Game 4], they got a chance. They win Game 5 in Boston Thursday night, Miami, all the pressure shifts to them for Game 6.

"If Boston wins Game 5, if you're Miami, you don't win Game 6 you gotta look forward to going back to Boston for Game 7. And if that happens, oh my lord, you don't want to be in that position."

Smith also praised Jayson Tatum, highlighting his prowess in elimination games as a factor that could stop the Miami Heat from winning this series and becoming the first team to blow a 3-0 lead in playoff history.

Tatum has stepped up in elimination games consistently. He has averaged 27.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 14 do-or-die situations in the playoffs. Tatum tallied 50 points in Game 7 of the conference semis against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 4 against the Heat, he led the Boston Celtics' charge with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 63.6%, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Miami Heat face another injury blow ahead of crucial Game 5 as Game 3 hero Gabe Vincent is ruled out

The Miami Heat's level of adversity has increased again in these playoffs. After losing their third-best scorer Tyler Herro and reserve guard Victor Oladipo to injuries in round one, the Heat are now without starting PG Gabe Vincent.

Vincent has played an integral role in the Heat being up 3-1 this series. He has averaged 17.5 points per game, shooting on 58/50/94 splits. Vincent led the Heat to a dominant win in Game 3 to lead them to a 3-0 lead, tallying a playoff career-high 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep.

Vincent injured his left ankle in Game 4. The Heat are 18-5 in the playoffs with the undrafted guard as a starter, and he would be a big miss for them in Game 5. Nevertheless, the Heat have played out of their skin in these situations, especially this season.

The Miami Heat will need their veteran stars, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, to dig deep into their potential if they are to close this series in Boston on Thursday.

