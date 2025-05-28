"Don't make Anthony Edwards face of the NBA" - Charles Barkley bluntly pushes for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as league's next poster boy

In the Western Conference finals, Charles Barkley is enjoying the battle royale between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. As an analyst for Inside the NBA, the Hall of Famer has seen how the OKC Thunder has dominated the playoffs and the series. On Monday, Barkley saw SGA give the Thunder a 3-1 lead in the WCF against Edwards’ team.
On Tuesday, Barkley had this to say about the brewing SGA-Ant-Man rivalry:
“Hey, ESPN, I love you guys. Don’t try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA. The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker [Jokic] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. You can’t give it to people. They have to take it and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken it!
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
A week ago, Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that Anthony Edwards’ game and confidence are undeniable. The veteran sports anchor said those assets force fans to give “The Face of the NBA” title to the Timberwolves’ franchise cornerstone.
Charles Barkley could not disagree more with his soon-to-be ESPN colleague. For Barkley, the choices come down to SGA, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the top three finishers in the MVP race this season.
Jokic has won three MVPs over the last five years while Antetokounmpo is a two-time winner (2019 and 2020) of the award. SGA grabbed his first after finishing runner-up to the Joker last year.
Charles Barkley predicted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the MVP this season
In late January, the OKC Thunder, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, held a 36-8 record following a 121-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Although the loss dropped the Thunder to a tie for the best record in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charles Barkley already made his verdict.
Barkley said that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was the best player in the NBA but SGA would win MVP. Roughly four months later, Barkley doubled down on his prediction.
"This guy right here is the MVP. We can already send it to him. We're gonna see him in the WCF when he gets his MVP trophy. I think that team gonna win the championship.”
When Charles Barkley made his predictions, the Thunder just lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to Jokic and the Nuggets. Barkley was so full of confidence that he thought the loss was only a hiccup in Oklahoma’s march to the NBA championship.
So far, Barkley got one of his predictions right. SGA won MVP and the Thunder are a win away from punching a ticket to the NBA Finals.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.