"Don't make Anthony Edwards face of the NBA" - Charles Barkley bluntly pushes for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as league's next poster boy

In the Western Conference finals, Charles Barkley is enjoying the battle royale between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. As an analyst for Inside the NBA, the Hall of Famer has seen how the OKC Thunder has dominated the playoffs and the series. On Monday, Barkley saw SGA give the Thunder a 3-1 lead in the WCF against Edwards’ team.

Ad

On Tuesday, Barkley had this to say about the brewing SGA-Ant-Man rivalry:

“Hey, ESPN, I love you guys. Don’t try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA. The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker [Jokic] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. You can’t give it to people. They have to take it and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken it!

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A week ago, Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that Anthony Edwards’ game and confidence are undeniable. The veteran sports anchor said those assets force fans to give “The Face of the NBA” title to the Timberwolves’ franchise cornerstone.

Ad

Charles Barkley could not disagree more with his soon-to-be ESPN colleague. For Barkley, the choices come down to SGA, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the top three finishers in the MVP race this season.

Jokic has won three MVPs over the last five years while Antetokounmpo is a two-time winner (2019 and 2020) of the award. SGA grabbed his first after finishing runner-up to the Joker last year.

Charles Barkley predicted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the MVP this season

In late January, the OKC Thunder, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, held a 36-8 record following a 121-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Although the loss dropped the Thunder to a tie for the best record in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charles Barkley already made his verdict.

Ad

Barkley said that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was the best player in the NBA but SGA would win MVP. Roughly four months later, Barkley doubled down on his prediction.

"This guy right here is the MVP. We can already send it to him. We're gonna see him in the WCF when he gets his MVP trophy. I think that team gonna win the championship.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Charles Barkley made his predictions, the Thunder just lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to Jokic and the Nuggets. Barkley was so full of confidence that he thought the loss was only a hiccup in Oklahoma’s march to the NBA championship.

So far, Barkley got one of his predictions right. SGA won MVP and the Thunder are a win away from punching a ticket to the NBA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.