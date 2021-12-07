"Don't make me cry up here" - Steph Curry trying to keep his emotions in check and focus on the game as he inches closer to Ray Allen's record

Steph Curry is coming off another spectacular performance as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic with a score of 125-96.

Steph Curry continues to add to his argument of being the greatest shooter ever to play the game. He currently finds himself only 16 made three-pointers away from surpassing NBA legend Ray Allen's three-point shooting record.

In a post-game interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Steph Curry addressed the topic of being close to breaking Allen's record.

"I always just play the game. I obviously know I'm closing in. But I try not to let it creep in to, you know, how you play and just enjoy the journey to get there. Because it does mean a lot to me as I do get closer."

Steph Curry also addressed how much breaking the record would mean to him. In a typical demeanor of a humble yet competitive champion, Curry responded by saying:

"I'll talk about it when it happens. You gonna make me cry up here, bro. Don't do that."

Recording 31 points in the game, Steph Curry continued to put his shooting on display as he shot 7-13 from behind the arc. Following the success of Curry's scoring on the night, the Golden State Warriors are tied for the best record in the league with 20-4.

How long will it take Steph Curry to break Ray Allen's record?

Steph Curry shoots over an LA Clippers defender

Steph Curry is no stranger to having nights where every shot just seems like a heat check. Curry's moniker "The Human Torch" is rightfully earned because of his ability to get hot in a hurry.

After coming off a poor outing against Phoenix in Arizona, where he shot only 21.4% from the three-point land, Curry followed it up at home with a 54.5% shooting night from beyond the arc.

The same pattern was seen again in the last two games. Steph Curry shot rather poorly against San Antonio, shooting only 29.4% from beyond the arc. However, in the follow up game against the Magic, Curry shot 53.8% from the three-point line on seven made three-pointers.

With an average of 5.4 three-pointers made per game this season, Steph Curry could potentially break the record within the next three games.

However, with the Golden State Warriors playing two of their next three games on the road, this may not go the way stats intend it to.

While the next game against Portland at Chase Center gives Curry an opportunity to go off, the games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers on the road could present a roadblock.

As it stands, Steph Curry is in no rush to break Ray Allen's record. With 2,958 three-pointers made over the tenure of his career, Curry finds himself only 16 short of the record. Curry has made it this far in only 784 games as opposed to Allen's 1,300.

With a difference of more than 510 games, it is safe to assume that Steph Curry will surpass this record quite comfortably.

