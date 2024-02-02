“Don’t need an alpha personality”: LeBron James trade sparks fan reactions after Stephen A. Smith's Knicks proposal

LeBron James and the LA Lakers started this season off hot when compared to years past. After finding their rhythm early in the season, the team went undefeated in the NBA Play-In Tournament, winning the first-ever NBA Cup. The win positioned the team as favorites to emerge from the Western Conference in the eyes of many fans, however, since then, they have struggled.

As of late, the team has dropped to .500 on the season, falling to ninth in the Western Conference standings. With just one game separating them and the Utah Jazz in 10th place, the team will need a strong late-season push.

The way Stephen A. Smith sees things, if LeBron James has his sights set on winning an elusive fifth championship, his best chance to do so isn't in LA. Speaking this week, he made the case for James to join the New York Knicks.

"If LeBron James wants to put himself in position to win a championship, get traded to the New York Knicks, center stage, Madison Square Garden, the Mecca. You see that defense? You see Tom Thibodeau coaching his defense."

Fans were quick to weigh in on the comments. Check out some of the best below:

Looking at the New York Knicks' recent moves, and whether LeBron James could fit in with Tom Thibodeau's team

LeBron James and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau have quite a history with one another. During James' time in Miami, and his second-stint in Cleveland, he played against Thibodeau's Chicago Bulls on a number of occasions, including in the postseason.

Much like he has done with the Knicks, Thibodeau was, and continues to be, credited with much of the Bulls' success at that time given the team's defense. As Smith referenced, the Knicks' defense has improved considerably under Thibodeau, helping take the Knicks to the third-best record in the East.

While some fans aren't sold on LeBron James' defense in the twilight years of his career, and are hesitant for the Knicks to acquire him, his impact can't be denied. When looking at the team's current depth chart, it's no surprise that adding James would be a massive move.

Currently, Donte DiVincenzo starts at the shooting guard spot, however, with James in the rotation, Josh Hart could move to the two-guard spot. OG Anunoby could then move to the three, with LeBron James starting at the four, and Julius Randle at the five.

As Smith also reference, with Mitchell Robinson prepared to return sooner than expected, the Knicks are surging into the All-Star break. By the time they return to action, Julius Randle will be ready to return, based on the 2-3 week estimate given by the Knicks this week.

Although it's highly unlikely that a trade between the two teams happens between now and the trade deadline, as we know, anything can happen.

