"Don't need free throws": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander silences FT merchant digs after dropping 40 vs Cavs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, often criticized for relying on fouls and free throws due to his drive-heavy approach, silenced his detractors on Thursday with a dominant 40-point performance that included just five free-throw attempts in the OKC Thunder’s 134-114 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"SGA" put on an offensive clinic, shooting an impressive 65.4% (17-of-26) from the field and dishing out eight assists in the commanding win. He only played three quarters, sitting out the fourth for the ninth time this season due to a blowout.

Speaking to TNT after the game, he addressed the topic of his free throws.

“Yeah I don't need free throws,” he said. “When they come, it's a plus, but I don't need them. I get it however I take it.”

According to Second Spectrum, "SGA" leads the league in drives with 21.4 per game, resulting in 8.1 free-throw attempts per contest, second only to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10.4. "SGA" converts a league-leading 7.2 free throws per game.

Reflecting on the team’s win, the Canadian said:

“Tonight was a good performance, we did the things we were supposed to do. But for us it was just another night of basketball, another night of competing together, another night of being competitive and then just letting the chips fall where they may."

The Thunder avenged their earlier loss to the Cavaliers, which had snapped their 15-game winning streak. With this victory, they’ve won four straight and 19 of their last 20 games.

“Obviously, you test yourself against the best to really find out where you are, and obviously they had the best record in the league before tonight. We tested ourselves, and I think we passed it,” he added.

Mark Daigneault talks about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency

After the highly anticipated matchup between the league’s top two teams, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was asked if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was making a statement with his performance.

The reigning Coach of the Year downplayed the idea, highlighting his steadiness instead.

“No, he just looked the same. That’s why he’s so good. He’s like that every night,” Daigneault said (per Brandon Rahbar).

"SGA" has scored at least 20 points in every game this season except for one, an 18-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs in October when he played just 27 minutes in a 12-point win.

This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 6.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He leads the league in scoring, while the Thunder sit atop the NBA in both net and defensive ratings.

