"Don’t need washed up vets": Knicks fans breathe huge sigh of relief after team ‘avoids disaster’ Ben Simmons signing

The New York Knicks have been looking to sign a player to complete their roster ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Former star Ben Simmons had been linked over the past few weeks. The Australian guard-forward has remained a free agent since the start of the offseason, and it will likely stay that way for a while.New York was the only team reportedly interested in signing the 6-foot-9 player. However, a report from Marc Stein of &quot;The Stein Line&quot; on Monday revealed that Simmons rejected a contract offer from the organization.“The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on.“New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers,” Stein wrote.It seemed like a poor decision on Simmons' part. However, the team's fans rejoiced online after learning that the three-time All-Star rejected a deal. &quot;We don’t need washed up vets #Culture&quot; a fan said.clmxvisuals @clmxvisualsLINKWe don’t need washed up vets #Culture&quot;Disaster avoided,&quot; another fan added.&quot;beggars can’t be choosers brodie,&quot; one fan commented.Other fans suggested that the former NBA star should just retire.&quot;Well he finally retired like a tweeted that suggestion a little ago. He needs to get into fashion being that's the only thing he seems super focused about,&quot; someone commented.Old Man Rawshak @B_RawshakLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Well he finally retired like a tweeted that suggestion a little ago He needs to get into fashion being that's the only thing he seems super focused about&quot;Man retire man you not even like that no more,&quot; a comment read.&quot;At this point just retire. Nobody with a logical mind would look at Ben Simmons and offer him a big contract after what he’s been the last few years,&quot; another fan commented.Knicks interested in signing veteran guard Malcolm BrogdonFollowing Stein's report about Simmons rejecting a deal with the Knicks, there's a chance the team could add a valuable veteran. New York has been linked to 2017 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran guard is one of the few unsigned players.Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus linked Brogdon to the Knicks in early September.&quot;Several teams could use help at guard, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks,&quot; Pincus said.Eric Pincus @EricPincusLINKLatest @BleacherReport Predictions for NBA's Top 10 Free Agents Still AvailableThroughout his career, Malcolm Brogdon has been a reliable backcourt player. He even won the Sixth Man of the Year in the 2022-23 season with the Boston Celtics.Brogdon averaged 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past nine seasons.