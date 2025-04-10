"Don't play with my name" - Angry Russell Westbrook seemingly warns courtside heckler for calling him 'Westbrick'

Russell Westbrook and the reeling Denver Nuggets were in Sacramento on Wednesday for a crucial game against the Kings. Westbrook and Co. headed into the showdown mired in a four-game slump. The Nuggets looked to snap out of their funk and end the Kings’ run of three straight wins.

Early in the first quarter, Kings fans jumped on the Nuggets. A supporter of the home team could be heard calling the former MVP “Westbrick.” The superstar point guard seemingly responded to the trolling:

"Watch yo mouth. Watch yo mouth. Don't play with my name. Watch yo mouth, know what I'm sayin? Alright. I'm just letting you know, I don't play those games brother."

The exchange between Westbrook and the unknown fan happened with 5:13 left in the first quarter. While Zach LaVine trooped to the free throw line, the courtside back-and-forth happened.

The “Westbrick” name-calling reached fever pitch during Russell Westbrook’s stint with the LA Lakers. Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless harped on that handle every time Westbrook had a rough shooting night. The former OKC Thunder superstar sometimes pushed back against fans who called him that name.

Westbrook hasn’t been called that name often since leaving the Lakers. Predicted to be out of the league soon, Brodie has been reinvigorated playing alongside Nikola Jokic. The vitriol against him has not been rampant, but he remains combative when he hears the “Westbrick” trolling from fans.

Russell Westbrook gives his Kings fans fuel to troll him with a rough shooting night

The Denver Nuggets desperately need Russell Westbrook and the bench to give the starters a boost. For most of the night, the second-stringers have not provided the lift against the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook has five points behind 2-for-11 shooting, including 0-for-4 from deep and has not played since 9:07 in the fourth quarter. Kings fans have been booing him almost every time he attempted a shot. Despite his struggles, the Nuggets led 111-106 late in the game.

Russell Westbrook called out a Kings fan for calling him “Westbrick.” The former MVP has given them fuel to keep trolling him after an inefficient night shooting the ball.

