  • "Don't put your name behind false info": Fans call cap on Shams Charania over Anthony Edwards’ mind-blowing 3.5% body fat claim

"Don't put your name behind false info": Fans call cap on Shams Charania over Anthony Edwards’ mind-blowing 3.5% body fat claim

By Reign Amurao
Published Oct 09, 2025 00:00 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves-Media Day - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Shams Charania's report on Anthony Edwards' body fat (Image Source: IMAGN)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is motivated to take the next step in his growth following a second straight loss in the Western Conference finals. During the offseason, he was present at the Wolves' practice facility, which encouraged other veterans to follow suit.

Edwards set an example by taking over as the team's leader, which is a good sign for any team trying to contend for the championship. He has also worked on his body to be fit and ready ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the three-time All-Star has slimmed his body down to a 3.5% body fat.

"For a basketball shape perspective, he showed up to training camp with 3.5% body fat. Pretty elite body fat percentage for Anthony Edwards," Charania said. "I don't know where that stands in terms of how elite, but it has to be up there."
However, fans can't believe his claim about Edwards' body fat percentage. They called him out in the comments section of the post on Instagram. Here are some of what the fans told Charania about his recent report on the Wolves star.

"That’s pretty well scientifically impossible Shams don’t put your name behind false info," a fan said.
Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.
Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.
Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.
Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.

Other fans commented on the likely results of having 3.5% body fat.

Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.
Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.
Fans react to Shams Charania's report about Edwards' body fat.

Jeff Teague believes the Wolves need to be the No. 1 team in the West for Anthony Edwards to win MVP

One of Anthony Edwards' primary objectives is to win the MVP award. Whether it happens this season or in the future, Edwards wants to earn the award.

For him to win, however, the Wolves need to be successful as well. Former NBA star Jeff Teague knows that and believes that Minnesota needs to be the best team in the Western Conference for him to secure an MVP win.

“I imagine him averaging around 28 to 30. He gotta be around five, six assists, but they gotta be the number one team in the West,” Teague said (2:47). “He was what, 28 last year? 28, 6 and 5. So, he gotta have 30 and be number one in the West. One or two in the West and he can get it.”
Anthony Edwards needs to be successful as an individual and with the team to win the prestigious award.

