Kyrie Irving sounded off on a viral tweet that reported the USA Select Team defeated Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster twice in 10-minute scrimmages. Irving wasn't impressed with how the post tried to demoralize the FIBA World Cup roster.

Here's what he tweeted:

"It Happens, it’s part of the game when everybody is trying to find a role and earn playing time. You Gotta give the guys on the World Cup team time to Gel and get to know each others game. Don’t over reach with this post."

Irving goes off on a viral tweet about Team USA FIBA World Cup roster

The USA Select Team features young players like Chet Holmgren, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Keegan Murray, all of whom got picked in the top five of their respective draft classes. The majority have the experience of playing with or against each other in high school and college.

However, Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster is mixed up. It's the first time most of them have teamed up with each other. The roster includes top NBA stars like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kyrie Irving has been part of two Team USA rosters at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. He knows it can take time to develop chemistry in the USA camp.

Irving was part of championship and gold medal-winning rosters, so he doesn't seem worried about these latest reports from the FIBA World Cup training camp.

The 2020 Olympics roster also suffered a loss in an exhibition game against Nigeria and an opening group game loss against France in the tournament before going on to win the gold medal.

So based on theory, hitting a few speedbumps is nothing new for Team USA ahead of major international competitions.

Looking at how Kyrie Irving fared in his Team USA experience

Kyrie Irving knows a thing or two about being part of Team USA for major international tournaments. The dynamic All-Star guard, just like the current squad, played with some of the best in the league during those years. He, too, had to fight for his spot.

Irving earned the nod as a starter in both campaigns. The Dallas Mavericks star started all eight games in the 2014 FIBA World Cup as Steph Curry's backcourt running mate, while he started all nine games in the 2016 Olympics as the lead point guard.

Kyrie Irving averaged 12.1 points and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 52.6%, including 60.9% from beyond the arc in 2014. He was the fifth-highest scorer on the team and was named the MVP.

Irving tallied 11.4 points and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.7%, including 37.5% from deep in 2016.

He adjusted his game based on the team's needs on both occasions. The current lot would also have to do this, especially with this being everyone's first senior national team experience.

