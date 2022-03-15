"Don't really matter" - Draymond Green claims Golden State Warriors are going to win a championship this season, asserts they are not chasing 2nd or 3rd seed

Draymond Green seems to be confident about the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning the championship. The 32-year-old returned to action for the Dubs after a two-month layoff due to injury. He had an instant impact as he ended the night with a team-high +/- of +24.

Draymond Green is certainly a very important part of the Warriors team and his return will propel them to a better finish in the regular season. The Dubs are currently tied for second place with the Memphis Grizzlies. But with 13 games left, they can outperform the young Grizzlies and make the second seed their own.

However, Draymond Green is not concerned about the position as he believes the Warriors are strong favourites to win an NBA championship, wherever they finish in the table. Speaking about the same, the three-time NBA champion said in his post-game walk-off that:

"Obviously, the 2 seed would be great, but we're not chasing it. We're going to make sure we do everything we can to stay healthy coming down the stretch, not going to make any bone-headead decisions trying to chase the 2 seed, by the way two seed or three seed, we're gonna win the championship so, don't really matter."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond: "Whether we're the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we're going to win a championship" Draymond: "Whether we're the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we're going to win a championship" https://t.co/Tt8fPTxLhg

The Warriors are looking extremely impressive and their win on Monday was their fourth in a row. With Draymond Green having returned, they certainly showed flashes of what they are capable of when at full strength. However, if the Dubs are to fulfill their championship aspirations, health will play a major role for them.

On his very first play back, Draymond Green provided an assist to Stephen Curry on a three-pointer. Curry looked to have gained back his confidence as he racked up 47 points on a staggering 64% shooting from the field.

Klay Thompson has now played 23 games since his return and is slowly getting back into being at his best. With all of this now falling into place, the Warriors definitely look like a force and could be a tough side to beat in the playoffs.

How important is Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors?

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He is also a great basketball mind and is one of the leaders in the Warriors locker room. Without him, the team showed immense struggle on the defensive end and the responsibility of initiating the offense automatically fell on the shoulders of Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are 18-16 without Draymond Green this season. In his presence, the team has lost only 6 games and won a total of 29 games. These numbers show exactly how important the former defensive player of the year is to the Warriors.

Coach Steve Kerr has many a times expressed his brilliance and how much his absence has cost the team. Speaking about the impact Draymond Green has had on the Warriors, Kerr said in his post-game interview that:

"Makes us a better team, makes me a better coach, makes our players better players, makes Bob a better GM and Joe a better owner."

The Warriors seem to have found their form with Draymond Green back. Like Draymond, many are confident of their chances of winning it all, but with the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, the race to the NBA championship still seems fairly open.

The Dubs definitely have the perfect balance, but if they are to outperform the other contenders, they will have to put in the hard work and play at the highest level till the season is over.

