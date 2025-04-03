"Don't see him as a No. 1 guy" - GM names Scottie Pippen's career as ceiling for Cooper Flagg's NBA career

Over the past year, countless fans and analysts have raved about Cooper Flagg as he gets closer to reaching the NBA. Well on his way to being the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, one executive has his doubts about the highly-touted prospect.

Flagg has been one of the best players in college basketball all year, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks for Duke. His strong play has left many wondering how impactful he can be at the next level, with some already crowning him a superstar in the making.

In a recent column for ESPN, draft expert Jeremy Woo broke down all the different player comparisons that have been tossed out for Cooper Flagg. Among the names that have been tossed out is Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. While giving their thoughts on Flagg's game, one Eastern Conference executive stated he doesn't believe the Duke star is a top option on a good team.

"I think Cooper will be a hell of a No. 2, but he might need a top 10 [player] running mate with him," said an Eastern Conference GM. "He can obviously prove me wrong, but I don't see him as a No. 1 guy on a championship team in his career."

Cooper Flagg is still finishing out his freshman year at Duke, and is just two wins away from delivering the program a national championship.

