“Don't see this problem in OKC": Austin Rivers slams Hornets for surrounding $260,000,000 star LaMelo Ball with 'troubled youth'

Austin Rivers isn't a fan of how the Charlotte Hornets have constructed their roster around LaMelo Ball who has signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension. The NBA veteran believes LaMelo is being surrounded by players with attitude problems and problematic histories, which could affect his development.

The NBA veteran's comments come after Charlotte allowed Miles Bridges to return to the franchise despite missing last season due to legal issues. Recent draft pick Brandon Miller also has legal issues in his past, leading some to be concerned as he enters the NBA.

"Surround LaMelo around people that can f****** help him tap into his potential, not deplete it," Rivers said while on a podcast for The Ringer. "And, I feel like that's what we're getting right now. Troubled youth...What is the standard that's being set there? The whole thing, It's not LaMelo's fault ... It's not on him. His job is to be a really talented young player, and dominate, which he does every night."

Rivers continued.

"He just needs help...There are still teams that do it right. I don't see these problems in OKC, that team's pretty young, too. That s*** don't fly there."

The franchise is committed to building a contending roster around the upcoming guard. As such, Charlotte will likely be cognizant of the potential negative effects their current roster could have on LaMelo Ball.

Baron Davis believes LaMelo Ball has no ceiling

LaMelo Ball has been impressive throughout his first three seasons in the NBA despite missing the majority of the 2022-23 season due to a fractured ankle. LaMelo has already been named to an All-Star team and has the potential to be a featured member of All-Star Weekend for many years to come.

According to former NBA player Baron Davis, LaMelo's talent has no ceiling. Davis believes LaMelo could become one of the best players in the world if he's allowed to develop and given expert advice — both on, and off the court. He said,

"He has no ceiling. We don’t know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he’s clutch. He’s highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ.

Davis continued,

"He’s damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who’s basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid."

LaMelo Ball is expected to be back in Charlotte's rotation to begin the new season. After a flurry of draft picks this year, the Hornets will be looking to develop a new, young core around LaMelo. Meanwhile, the likes of P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward will be there to offer veteran leadership and guidance.