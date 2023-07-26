“Don't take this s**t for granted”: Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sends a chilling message to young hoopers

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum has experienced a ton of success over his first six seasons in the NBA. However, the four-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA team member isn’t taking any of it for granted.

On Tuesday, a clip surfaced of Tatum giving a speech to a group of young hoopers at a Nike Elite Youth Basketball camp. During the speech, the Celtics star spoke about the importance of players always giving their best effort every time they step on the court.

Tatum said that he always makes sure to do so out of respect for those who pay money to watch him play. He added that it is his duty to set a good example for his young fans that look up to him:

“Man, I don't decide, ‘S**t, we're playing the Hornets tonight and I'ma chill.’”

“I only get to go to Charlotte two times a year. Somebody paid their money to come watch me play, like, not trying to be arrogant, but it's a bunch of kids in there with my shoes and my jersey on.

"And just because we're playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday and ain't nobody f**king watching, ‘Ight, I'm chilling tonight.’ That's not what the best players do. … Don't take this s**t for granted.”

In the age of load management, Jayson Tatum appeared in 74 out of a possible 82 games last season and put up impressive all-around stats. The Celtics star averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.2 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting.

Jayson Tatum tells campers to always play basketball the right way

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

Later on in his speech to the campers, Tatum reiterated the importance of playing basketball the right way. He then emphasized that it is crucial for the young hoopers to always give their all on the court.

The Boston Celtics star said that this is because they still need to prove to scouts that they are future NBA prospects:

“So, the way y’all competed in the middle, I loved it.”

“Competing, talking s**t, blocking shots, hard fouls but still being safe, that’s basketball. But then you can’t go on the side and be like, ‘Alright, we ain’t playing them.’ They’re still watching, they’re still evaluating.

“They didn’t come to see me play or Paolo (Banchero) or Brad (Beal). They know what we can do. Y’all are the future, y’all next. So, just keep that in mind. Great player or not. Big game, not big game. Compete. Play basketball.”

EliteYouthBasketball @NikeEYB 🍿 @jaytatum0 @jumpman23 JT brought some help to St. Louis to give buckets to the campers…🍿 @jaytatum0 @jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/YUGNLojfeE

