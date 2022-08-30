"Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone... I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching" - NBA Hall-of-Famer apologizes for his homophobic remarks made back in 2007

NBA legend and Hall-of-Famer Tim Hardaway expressed his sincere apology for his homophobic statement 15 years ago. The former All-Star shared in a recent interview how his point of view stirred controversy and impacted his legacy.

Known as one of the best guards to ever play in the NBA, Tim Hardaway was a sight to watch on the floor. His flashy, yet grounded style of play made him a star and a fan favorite early in his career. However, even with his on-court success, the way he shared his opinion about homosexuality affected his legacy on a bigger scale.

Back in 2007, during a radio interview, Hardaway expressed his dislike of homosexuality. He was asked how he'd be able to deal with a gay teammate. For context, John Amaechi came out as gay back in 2007. Although they were never teammates, he was quick to answer the question.

"Well, you know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known," Hardaway said.

"I don’t like gay people. I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic."

In a recent interview, Hardaway clarified to everyone that he's changed. Apologizing to the people he managed to offend through his words, Hardaway said that he's changed.

"I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone," the Hall-of-Famer said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone…It was just my upbringing in church…I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching.”



heatnation.com/media/tim-hard… Tim Hardaway apologizes for his homophobic comments from 2007“I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone…It was just my upbringing in church…I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching.” Tim Hardaway apologizes for his homophobic comments from 2007“I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone…It was just my upbringing in church…I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching.” heatnation.com/media/tim-hard…

"I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching."

Tim Hardaway is finally a Hall-of-Famer after almost 20 years

Tim Hardaway was a must-see act in basketball during the 1990s. In an era where big men and Michael Jordan dominated the league, the short, speedy guard stood out exceptionally.

Drafted by the Golden State Warriors back in 1989 with the 14th overall pick, the Hall-of-Famer quickly made an impact on his team. Forming a big three with Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, the Run TMC Warriors were born. Their trio didn't last long as Richmond was traded to the Sacramento Kings in 1991.

After six seasons with the Warriors, the five-time All-Star was traded to the Miami Heat.

His stint with the Heat was as iconic as his days were with the Warriors. He helped them make the playoffs in 1996 but was swept by the 72-win Chicago Bulls. Throughout his years with the Heat, Hardaway helped shape a winning culture in the organization that is still seen to this day. Hardaway spent six seasons with the Heat before getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

During his twilight years, the five-time All-NBA bounced around the league before deciding to ultimately retire in 2003. Although not known as the go-to guy for the teams that he played for, Hardaway's on-court leadership was valuable to his teammates. Additionally, his lethal crossover has influenced generations of players. The shifty guard's jersey number was retired by the Miami Heat in 2009.

Tim Hardaway has come a long way to becoming a Hall-of-Famer and the influence that he has left in the NBA is finally being recognized.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar