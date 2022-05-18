“Don’t tell me ‘I need vanilla extract,’ I gave you ingredients to make the dish” - Shannon Sharpe agrees with the LA Lakers’ asking potential coaches their strategy utilizing 9-time All-Star

Shannon Sharpe has always been passionate in his thoughts about the LA Lakers. This time, the sports analyst is shining light on Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

After acquiring Westbrook via trade in August, the idea was that the Lakers had finally found their third star to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the experiment turned into a disaster, and many have questioned whether Westbrook will be on the team moving forward. That could be challenging for the organization, as Westbrook is set to have a player option for $47.0 million this summer.

Their first order of business is to find a new head coach after the team dismissed Frank Vogel at the conclusion of the season.

Sharpe said it's smart that the Lakers are asking coaching candidates how they would utilize Westbrook in case the team isn't able to unload his contract.

Sharpe said the next coach might be forced to use the "ingredients" at hand to figure out how to get the Lakers to succeed. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," he said:

“Don’t tell me ‘I need vanilla extract.’ I gave you ingredients to make the dish.”

Shannon Sharpe comments on Russell Westbrook and his future with the LA Lakers

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers are going to draw attention this offseason. Many expect the organization to be aggressive in making changes to the roster. It's going to require some creativity, as the Lakers lack the cap space and assets to make any substantial trades.

While many expect the Lakers will be eager to trade Russell Westbrook, the realization of a trade could become problematic. As analyst Shannon Sharpe discussed, the Lakers may be unable to trade Westbrook. First, the veteran guard saw a rapid decline in his play this year. Second, his current contract will be difficult to move if he does decide to opt in to his player option.

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA



cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… Lakers asking coaching candidates how they plan to use Russell Westbrook if hired, per report Lakers asking coaching candidates how they plan to use Russell Westbrook if hired, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/laker… https://t.co/q1MeREu6bG

The Lakers will also be without a number of future draft selections, as the team's current draft pick was acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade.

Westbrook, who will turn 34 in November, averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season. His scoring average has seen a steady decline since he was the MVP in 2016-17 and averaged a league-best 31.6 ppg.

