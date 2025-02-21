"Don't think anyone can take him seriously": NBA fans roast Gilbert Arenas as ex-Wizards star gets linked to NBC gig

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas is reportedly being considered for a spot on NBC’s NBA broadcast team, but not all fans are on board with the idea. Arenas, who has hosted multiple sports shows, including “No Chill Gil” and “Gil’s Arena,” revealed on his podcast that he has been in discussions with the network.

According to Awful Announcing, Arenas shared on “No Chill Gil” that he recently had a meeting with NBC about a potential analyst role.

“I had a meeting with NBC. They’re doing their show for next season … and they’re still auditioning and interviewing other guests that could be a part of the show,” Arenas said (per Awful Announcing). “So I had my meeting, and the perspective that they’re coming from is crazy.”

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were skeptical about Arenas joining NBC’s broadcast team.

“I don’t think anyone can take him seriously,” one said.

“Get his hating ass off tv lmao,” another said.

Other fans compared him to former NBA players-turned-analysts.

“Arenas and Melo (Carmelo Anthony) feedin families unlike the 2 fatasses on TNT,” one said.

“Lowkey the next barkley (Charles Barkley) cause of how unfiltered and real he is with his opinions,” another said.

“He’s like a smaller kendrick perkins,” another added.

Gilbert Arenas grateful for consideration

Despite the mixed reactions, Gilbert Arenas expressed gratitude for simply being in the conversation for the role.

“Even if I don’t get the job, the fact that I’m even in the running, somebody’s brought me up to the point where they’re sitting down having an 8 o’clock meeting, I’m really grateful for that,” Arenas said (per Awful Announcing).

Gilbert Arenas also shared what he believes sets him apart — he wouldn’t excessively criticize players and the league, something he claims current “Inside the NBA” analysts often do.

“You’re talking s**t on the product that pays you,” Arenas said. “That NBA product and that TV money pays your salary, so the fact that you’re talking so down on it … you have to really think about the narrative that you’re pushing out there.”

He added that NBC emphasized how its NBA coverage in the ’80s and ’90s made fans feel good about the game.

“That’s one thing that the NBC guys were really talking about, is back in the ’80s and the ’90s when they had it, you felt good about what you watched. When you heard NBA stories, when you thought about the NBA name, you felt good about those players.”

Gilbert Arenas's comments come amid ongoing criticism of NBA analysts, which intensified during All-Star Weekend, when several negative remarks were made about the event's quality and format.

