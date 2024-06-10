"Don't think Boston's a 3-straight championship team"- Colin Cowherd calls Celtics "weird" to be a dynasty

Following another strong performance on Sunday night, the Boston Celtics find themselves with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. While they're in a good position to win a title now, one analyst is skeptical about their ability to maintain this success in the future.

Shortly after the Celtics picked up their 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Colin Cowherd joined the "Hoops Tonight" podcast to share his thoughts. While breaking down Boston, he shared why he feels they are too "weird" to become a dynasty.

"Boston's too good not to win one, but they're too weird to be a dynasty," Cowherd said. "They lose at home, they don't have an alpha."

"My take is I would bet money that Denver comes back next year and wins. I think Minnesota is gonna rearrange the deck chairs. Boston will still be really really good, but I don't think Boston is a three-straight championship team."

Despite some shooting troubles from Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics were still able to pick up a win. The main standout in Game 2 was Jrue Holiday, who recorded 26 points and 11 rebounds on stellar 11-for-14 shooting.

Boston will now hit the road as they look to take a commanding 3-0 finals lead. Game 3 is slated for Wednesday night at 8:30 pm Eastern Time in Dallas.

Colin Cowherd names his Boston Celtics pick for potential Finals MVP

Over the past week, Jaylen Brown has been one of the main talking points regarding the Boston Celtics. He became a hot topic when Jrue Holiday said he was the team's best player. Since then, few have disagreed with this bold statement.

Following Game 2, Colin Cowherd made sure to also give Brown his flowers. He called the All-Star forward the leader of the team and picked him for Finals MVP.

"I am happy Jalen Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP," Cowherd said. "I think he has a good chance to win the Finals MVP."

"During the timeouts, he's doing a majoirty of the talking. Like he's the leader."

Throughout the playoffs, Brown has been one of the Boston Celtics' top performers. His best series of the postseason was in the conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. Across the four games, Brown averaged just under 30 points per game on 51.7% shooting.

Brown hasn't put up big numbers in the finals, but he is impacting the game in almost every phase. Through each of the first two wins, he's managed to do a little bit of everything to help Boston win.

In Game 1, Brown recorded a stat line of 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. He followed that up by going for 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. If Brown keeps up this all-around play and Boston does win it all, he'll be a clear favorite for Finals MVP.