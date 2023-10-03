"Don't think he can take a s**t in peace": Danny Green hilariously describes LeBron James' unbending routine  

LeBron James has dominated the NBA for 20 years. The veteran superstar is the poster boy for consistency and longevity. Danny Green, a three-time champion, recently spoke about the same.

Even at the age of 38, LeBron is still a top-10 player in the NBA. A significant part of LeBron's ability to remain at an elite level so late in his career is his dedication when taking care of his body and keeping to a strict routine.

On a recent episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, Green discussed the regimented lifestyle James leads. Green won his last championship with LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 but has teamed up with the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"His day is so structured. I don't think he can take a s*** in peace," Green said. "I think it's timed. He's so used to everything being timed, he's like, 'alright, I got two minutes, take a s***.'

"He doesn't have the time to relax and take a s***. He’s a big ass kid, though. He has a lot of fun, but you would never know that by seeing him operate, and you would never know it’s year 20 because he's just dunking the ball, running around."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James' regimented lifestyle has afforded him one of the best careers in NBA history, if not the history of professional sports.

Even with his off-court commitments, James has ensured that he's always prepared for his team's next game. he has consistently proven why he's among the best basketball players to grace the hardwood.

LeBron James passes the torch to Anthony Davis

Last season, there were endless discussions surrounding LeBron James' position with the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. While the superstar forward is the biggest name on the roster, it's clear that he will need to take a step back sooner rather than later.

For James, that would mean becoming the Lakers' second option on the offensive side of the floor, with Anthony Davis assuming a leading role and becoming "The Face" of the organization.

During an Oct. 2 media day press conference, James said that he views Davis as the face of the Lakers and is expecting a big season from his All-Star teammate.

"He (Anthony Davis) is the face. You look at all these numbers that surrounds us in this facility, all the greats that has come here. AD is one of them. I was very happy and extremely proud, and it's super dope to see him get that extension."

After flirting with retirement this summer, LeBron James is coming to the end of his incredible career. As such, the Lakers will need to lean heavily on Davis as the franchise adjusts to losing one of their greatest-ever players.

However, LeBron is in amazing shape and could continue playing for a while; it all comes down to his desire and whether he has anything else left to achieve.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they have an excellent replacement in Davis, who should thrive as the primary scorer should James call it a day or move elsewhere.