"Don't think Dame's gonna be here next year": NBA legend makes major Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. future amid playoffs collapse 

Following a 26-point loss on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are staring down the face of elimination. If things continue to go south, one NBA legend feels some major changes could be on the horizon.

Trailing 3-1 against the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks are on the brink of another brief playoff run. In the event they get eliminated, it will mark the thrid straight year they've been bounced in the first round. Staying alive is going to be an uphill battle for them, as they'll be without Damian Lillard again due to injury.

While appearing on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap podcast Sunday night, Gary Payton was asked his thoughts on the Bucks. When asked if this could be the end of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, the Hall of Famer went in a different direction. He expects a retooling this summer, with Lillard being the big name that won't be on the roster in 2026.

"I think they're gonna retool this whole team," Payton said. "I don't even think Dame is gonna be there next year. I'm going to be honest with you. This team is not the same." (7:25)

Giannis and company will attempt to keep their season alive in a must-win Game 5 Tuesday night.

NBA analyst makes case for Bucks considering trading Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Gary Payton was more focused on the Bucks retooling the cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo, some have gone a different direction. In light of a possible first-round exit and Lillard's injury, one analyst feels the franchise could see it as time to move their superstar forward.

In his reasoning for a Giannis trade, Keith Smith touched on the Bucks recently signing GM Jon Horst to a multi-year extension. This gives him the runway to see the rebuild through following such a franchise-altering move. While assessing what kind of haul they can get for Giannis, Lillard can recover and then eventually be on the move himself.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear that he wants to compete for more championships. He's proven he's still one of the NBA's top talents, but the Bucks have failed to put a competent team around him. Now with an expensive roster and limited assets, there aren't many avenues to getting better.

Obviously no team wants to part with a homegrown generational talent, but Milwaukee might have no other choice. With things looking so bleak at the moment, the former MVP could be a key name to watch this offseason.

