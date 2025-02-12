"Don't think I'm a superstar yet": Anthony Edwards makes eye-catching admission amid 27.5 ppg season

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has always boasted huge confidence, especially when he was leading his team to fight for a top spot in the Western Conference standings. The former No. 1 overall pick took his squad to the No. 3 seed and the Western Conference finals last season, where Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks stopped them in five games.

During an interview with Complex released on Wednesday, the 23-year-old showed a different face while talking about his performances this season. He rejected to be called a superstar considering he's now the Alpha male on the Timberwolves' roster and they haven't been as good as last season.

“I would say I haven't been playing like it this year,” says Edwards. “This is my first time where I'm having my own team, and I haven't been showing it. I don't think I'm a superstar yet.”

Individually speaking, Anthony Edwards is putting on a terrific season, recording a career-high 27.5 points per game, shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc and 84.1% from the free-throw line while tying his best number in rebounds per game (5.8). He's also playing the most minutes per game in his career (36.7).

However, the Timberwolves are still trying to adjust to life without Karl-Anthony Towns. The shooting guard has been very vocal about the team's struggles this season, calling them out for their lack of effort during certain games. Now, the Georgia product is keeping it real about his contribution to the team.

Anthony Edwards claps back at Charles Barkley's "regressed" comments

After Charles Barkley said Anthony Edwards' jump shot regressed this season, the young star didn't appreciate those comments. In a video uploaded on Wednesday to his YouTube channel, Edwards agree with some comments about his leadership, but rejected the idea that he's regressed.

"I f**k with the end part with the comparing me to MJ and all that," Edwards said. "Like I don't f**k with that either and I f**k with the part where he said 'He got to learn how to be a leader.' I f**k with those two things but all the other s**t he be tripping."

"Them n****s just be up there talking man. I'm making these shots. So like I don't know how I regress if I'm making them."

The Minnesota Timberwolves star is keeping things real despite prior comments that didn't sit well with people.

