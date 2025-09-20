"Don't think we've seen the end of this" - Insider believes LeBron James' beef with Drake could end up with them revealing each other's secrets

LeBron James answered questions about the status of his relationship with Drake during an interview with Speedy Morman on Thursday. James told Morman that he wished nothing but the best for Drake, but added that the artist is “doing his thing, I’m doing mine.” The LA Lakers superstar continued that despite the rift, “it’s always love” for him.
“Higher Learning” host Van Lathan reacted to LeBron James’ comment in his podcast with Rachel Lindsay:
“I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this back-and-forth. I honestly hope that no lines are crossed in this that significantly injure the perception of the public has of the other guy. … The bad version about this is it goes crazy cause lot of persons in this town, they stay cordial because of what they know about each other.”
Lindsay commented that LeBron James seems to have moved on from his beef with Drake, but the rapper seems unwilling to let go. Van Lathan even predicted the Grammy-winning artist’s next record would be called “Wish Him The Best.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Following James’ decision to side with Kendrick Lamar, who had a fiery dissing contest with the Canadian, Drake seemed to cut his friendship with James. The "God's Plan" hitmaker has since been taking shots at the four-time MVP with his lyrics. The rapper even removed a tattoo of James and replaced it with an image of OKC Thunder superstar and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
It is anybody’s guess how the James-Drake relationship will move forward after the basketball superstar’s interview with Morman.
Podcaster calls relationship between LeBron James and Drake “mini-support group”
Van Lathan said that LeBron James and Drake have question marks in their remarkable careers that have made them vulnerable to criticism. According to the former TMZ Live producer, this drew them together.
“Them being pals, it more seem, like, it was a mini-support group than it was a friendship. Like, they be on the phone, ‘Hey, man, I score 40, won the championship, and said it was a bubble champ. What you got?’ ‘Ni**a, I went No. 1 again and they telling me some f**king Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Tupac, B. What the f**k?’ ‘Aye, man, let’s go party together. ‘Okay, cool.’”
The Academy Award winner continued that somebody from that partnership jumped out of the deal, breaking the “building block” of the relationship. For him, he can only hope the NBA superstar and Drake stay cordial to limit unnecessary damage.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.