"Don't think we've seen the end of this" - Insider believes LeBron James' beef with Drake could end up with them revealing each other's secrets

LeBron James answered questions about the status of his relationship with Drake during an interview with Speedy Morman on Thursday. James told Morman that he wished nothing but the best for Drake, but added that the artist is “doing his thing, I’m doing mine.” The LA Lakers superstar continued that despite the rift, “it’s always love” for him.

Ad

“Higher Learning” host Van Lathan reacted to LeBron James’ comment in his podcast with Rachel Lindsay:

“I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this back-and-forth. I honestly hope that no lines are crossed in this that significantly injure the perception of the public has of the other guy. … The bad version about this is it goes crazy cause lot of persons in this town, they stay cordial because of what they know about each other.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lindsay commented that LeBron James seems to have moved on from his beef with Drake, but the rapper seems unwilling to let go. Van Lathan even predicted the Grammy-winning artist’s next record would be called “Wish Him The Best.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following James’ decision to side with Kendrick Lamar, who had a fiery dissing contest with the Canadian, Drake seemed to cut his friendship with James. The "God's Plan" hitmaker has since been taking shots at the four-time MVP with his lyrics. The rapper even removed a tattoo of James and replaced it with an image of OKC Thunder superstar and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

It is anybody’s guess how the James-Drake relationship will move forward after the basketball superstar’s interview with Morman.

Podcaster calls relationship between LeBron James and Drake “mini-support group”

Van Lathan said that LeBron James and Drake have question marks in their remarkable careers that have made them vulnerable to criticism. According to the former TMZ Live producer, this drew them together.

Ad

“Them being pals, it more seem, like, it was a mini-support group than it was a friendship. Like, they be on the phone, ‘Hey, man, I score 40, won the championship, and said it was a bubble champ. What you got?’ ‘Ni**a, I went No. 1 again and they telling me some f**king Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Tupac, B. What the f**k?’ ‘Aye, man, let’s go party together. ‘Okay, cool.’”

The Academy Award winner continued that somebody from that partnership jumped out of the deal, breaking the “building block” of the relationship. For him, he can only hope the NBA superstar and Drake stay cordial to limit unnecessary damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More