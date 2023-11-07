"Don't think it work like that": Devin Booker mocks former Suns' Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne after hilarious jersey swap mess up  

Devin Booker was one of the players watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets. He roasted his former teammates Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne who play for the Nets and Bucks respectively for swapping jerseys at the end of the game.

The Bucks recorded a 129-125 win over the Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday, after which the former teammates exchanged their jerseys as a sign of respect.

However, Booker was amused when he saw Bridges and and Payne holding their jerseys instead of each other's when posing for a picture. He took to Instagram to share a story of the pose and had a hilarious comment.

"Don't think it work like that"

Bridges was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the trade deadline this season. Bridges became a part of the new-look Nets that didn't have Durant and Kyrie Irving in their ranks anymore.

As for Payne, the veteran guard was signed by the Bucks to a one-year deal after he was traded by the Suns in June. He was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs who waived him soon after. He was one of the names on the free-agent market before Milwaukee added him to their roster.

On the game front, Bridges had 31 points coupled with five rebounds and four assists, while Payne came off the bench to prop up 11 points and three assists. Maybe their jersey swap looked wrong in the picture, but the respect seems to be pretty intact.

Devin Booker has had rocky start to 2023-24 NBA season

His thoughts on the jersey swap aside, Devin Booker has had a rough start to the 2023-24 NBA season after a knee injury forced him to sit out for a major portion of the Suns games.

In seven games Phoenix has played so far, Booker has suited up in only two, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists. While he has performed at his usual high level in the two games, Booker's absence along with Bradley Beal who is yet to suit up this season, has played a role in the team's four losses. The Suns are languishing in 12th place.

They next play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and will hope that both Devin Booker and Beal will be available.