Kevin Durant, Grant Williams and Jusuf Nurkic got into it when the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Devin Booker's 46-point masterclass was key in the eventual 132-109 blowout win.

However, there was ample drama, as Durant and Williams were involved in a verbal exchange that turned ugly after Nurkic had shoved Williams. It took teammates from both sides to separate the players.

The incident occurred in the first quarter when Williams tried to fight over a screen to stick with the 2x NBA champion, who hit the ground when he was bumped by the forward.

Soon after, it appeared like he was walking over the Suns star, and that's when Nurkic intervened. The audio of the interaction was leaked and did the rounds on social media.

Durant: "Don't walk over me, n****"

Williams: "Stop f**king flopping"

After Williams was initially called for a foul, the ensuing melee saw a triple-technical assessment of all three players. Overall, there were seven technical fouls assessed in the game.

Williams was ejected in the third quarter after he was slapped by a second tech for complaining to officials about Nurkic. As for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix, they had the last laugh with a solid win.

"Nonsense tactics": Devin Booker slams Grant Williams' actions against Kevin Durant

Devin Booker didn't mince words as he called out Grant Williams after the kerfuffle. The guard called the entire incident unwarranted, as the objective was to play basketball.

"I saw (Williams) step over (Kevin Durant)," Booker said after the game. "Just nonsense tactics, trying to get involved in the game in a way that we don't. We're just out there trying to hoop and play the right way. All the silly stuff is just extra."

Despite slamming Williams, Booker made it clear that there was nothing personal between players and against anyone in Dallas. He added that the intensity between both teams was not a novelty, following their postseason skirmishes.

Meanwhile, Booker propped up seven rebounds and three assists on his mammoth 46-point evening. Bradley Beal (20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists) and Grayson Allen (15 points) chipped in, Kevin Durant had an off day, with just 12 points, but Booker sizzled, shooting 17-of-23 from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point land.

The Suns (26-18) have won seven straight games and surged up to fifth in the Western Conference. Dallas (24-20), meanwhile, is on a three-game skid and is eighth in the West.

Up next, Durant and the Suns play the Indiana Pacers, followed by a matchup against the Orlando Magic.

