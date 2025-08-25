  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephon Castle
  • "Don’t wanna fight that ni**a no more": Streamer Jay Cinco throws in the towel after his ex reportedly leaves him for ROTY Stephon Castle

"Don’t wanna fight that ni**a no more": Streamer Jay Cinco throws in the towel after his ex reportedly leaves him for ROTY Stephon Castle

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 25, 2025 16:09 GMT
Streamer Jay Cinco throws in the towel after his ex leaves him for ROTY Stephon Castle - Images via IMAGN and Instagram @therealjaycincoo
Streamer Jay Cinco throws in the towel after his ex leaves him for ROTY Stephon Castle - Images via IMAGN and Instagram @therealjaycincoo

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is making the rounds on social media after streamer Jay Cinco alleged that his ex-girlfriend Bella left him for the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Ad

He shared this in an emotionally charged social media post and was reposted on Instagram via Stream Cream TV on Wednesday. He said:

“A basketball player took my b****, I don't wanna fight that n**** no more. He got it.”
"Jay Cinco opens up about his ex Bella leaving him for reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle 😭🏀💔" Stream Cream TV wrote in their caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Stephon Castle and his team have yet to respond to the allegations. He is enjoying his first offseason as a professional player.

Castle wasn’t on the Spurs’ official Summer League roster but reportedly maintained a strong presence at the practice facility. He worked out consistently with the Summer League squad and took part in informal one-on-one games and workouts.

Castle is being viewed as a key piece for San Antonio’s rebuilding project. Despite acquiring All-Star De’Aaron Fox and drafting Dylan Harper, there’s no thought of removing Castle from the starting lineup, and he is expected to retain a key role.

Ad

Stephon Castle’s post on social media gets a reaction from fellow players

Stephon Castle posted on his Instagram on June 19 details of his summer workout. The former UConn star was pictured at his college team’s practice facility.

Fellow league players and some UConn players reacted to the post:

"Work ski!," Spurs guard Devin Vassell commented.
Ad
Devin Vassell&rsquo;s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
Devin Vassell’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
"Tell em who won the matchup..," Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart commented.
Ad
Jaylin Stewart&rsquo;s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
Jaylin Stewart’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
"Legend," Huskies forward and projected first-round pick Liam McNeeley said.
Ad
Liam McNeeley&rsquo;s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
Liam McNeeley’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
"my brother,” Huskies guard Solo Ball replied.
Ad
Solo Ball&rsquo;s comment/Instagram @stephcastle
Solo Ball’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle

Stephon Castle was drafted fourth in the 2024 NBA draft by the Spurs. He came with a strong reputation, following a national championship campaign win at UConn.

Ad

In his rookie season, he played 81 games, starting 47 of them. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He also led all rookies in total points (1,190), made field goals, and steals (74), and had more free throws made (249) than any other first-year player. Notably, he became the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan to finish in the team’s top two in both points and assists.

Castle was named the NBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 92 out of 100 first-place votes. He became the fourth Rookie of the Year in Spurs history, joining David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications