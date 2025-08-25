"Don’t wanna fight that ni**a no more": Streamer Jay Cinco throws in the towel after his ex reportedly leaves him for ROTY Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is making the rounds on social media after streamer Jay Cinco alleged that his ex-girlfriend Bella left him for the reigning Rookie of the Year.He shared this in an emotionally charged social media post and was reposted on Instagram via Stream Cream TV on Wednesday. He said:“A basketball player took my b****, I don't wanna fight that n**** no more. He got it.”&quot;Jay Cinco opens up about his ex Bella leaving him for reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle 😭🏀💔&quot; Stream Cream TV wrote in their caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephon Castle and his team have yet to respond to the allegations. He is enjoying his first offseason as a professional player.Castle wasn’t on the Spurs’ official Summer League roster but reportedly maintained a strong presence at the practice facility. He worked out consistently with the Summer League squad and took part in informal one-on-one games and workouts.Castle is being viewed as a key piece for San Antonio’s rebuilding project. Despite acquiring All-Star De’Aaron Fox and drafting Dylan Harper, there’s no thought of removing Castle from the starting lineup, and he is expected to retain a key role.Stephon Castle’s post on social media gets a reaction from fellow playersStephon Castle posted on his Instagram on June 19 details of his summer workout. The former UConn star was pictured at his college team’s practice facility.Fellow league players and some UConn players reacted to the post:&quot;Work ski!,&quot; Spurs guard Devin Vassell commented.Devin Vassell’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle&quot;Tell em who won the matchup..,&quot; Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart commented.Jaylin Stewart’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle&quot;Legend,&quot; Huskies forward and projected first-round pick Liam McNeeley said.Liam McNeeley’s comment/Instagram @stephcastle&quot;my brother,” Huskies guard Solo Ball replied.Solo Ball’s comment/Instagram @stephcastleStephon Castle was drafted fourth in the 2024 NBA draft by the Spurs. He came with a strong reputation, following a national championship campaign win at UConn.In his rookie season, he played 81 games, starting 47 of them. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He also led all rookies in total points (1,190), made field goals, and steals (74), and had more free throws made (249) than any other first-year player. Notably, he became the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan to finish in the team’s top two in both points and assists.Castle was named the NBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 92 out of 100 first-place votes. He became the fourth Rookie of the Year in Spurs history, joining David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama.