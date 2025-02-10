"Don’t want to hear no more Brady comparisons": $80,915,280 Knicks star takes sharp dig at Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl horror

Like many NBA players, Josh Hart watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The showdown was a rematch of Super LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35. On Sunday, the Eagles ended their rivals’ attempt at a three-peat with a dominating 40-22 win.

Hart, who signed a four-year, $80.9 million contract with the New York Knicks in August 2023, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Don’t want to hear no more Brady comparisons”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is on an impressive run that prompted Tom Brady comparisons. Since 2018, Patrick Mahomes has carried the Chiefs to seven straight conference championships. They also won the Super Bowl in 2020, 2023 and 2024. Brady, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beat Mahomes in 2021.

Against Hurts in Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes went 21-for-32 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cooper DeJean took away a pass from Mahomes and ran it for pick six to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead. Later, Zach Braun intercepted another pass that allowed Philly to march to a 24-0 halftime lead.

The game was roughly over entering the fourth quarter after the Eagles led 34-6. Josh Hart is adamant there should no longer be any comparisons between Mahomes and Tom Brady, who appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won seven.

Kendrick Perkins joins Josh Hart in trolling Patrick Mahomes

Leading into Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes tweeted that he was “sick” after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. In an interview on Saturday, he said the trade was “tough” for him. The NFL superstar, a Texas native, is a lifelong and diehard Mavs fan.

After his performance on Sunday, Kendrick Perkins joined Josh Hart in trolling the three-time Super Bowl MVP:

“I don’t think Mahomes is over that Luka trade yet”

Mahomes' performance on Sunday was not his worst in the Super Bowl. Josh Hart had to be aware that the Chiefs' play-caller had a dud against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Mahomes finished that game with two interceptions and without a touchdown. Brady led the Bucs to a 31-9 win behind three touchdowns and no errors.

