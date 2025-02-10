  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Don’t want to hear no more Brady comparisons": $80,915,280 Knicks star takes sharp dig at Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl horror

"Don’t want to hear no more Brady comparisons": $80,915,280 Knicks star takes sharp dig at Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl horror

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 10, 2025 04:28 GMT
New York Knicks star Josh Hart wants an end to comparisons between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. [photo: @chiefs/IG, @tombrady/IG, @jhart/IG]
New York Knicks star Josh Hart wants an end to comparisons between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. [photo: @chiefs/IG, @psg/IG, @jhart/IG]

Like many NBA players, Josh Hart watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The showdown was a rematch of Super LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35. On Sunday, the Eagles ended their rivals’ attempt at a three-peat with a dominating 40-22 win.

Hart, who signed a four-year, $80.9 million contract with the New York Knicks in August 2023, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Don’t want to hear no more Brady comparisons”
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is on an impressive run that prompted Tom Brady comparisons. Since 2018, Patrick Mahomes has carried the Chiefs to seven straight conference championships. They also won the Super Bowl in 2020, 2023 and 2024. Brady, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beat Mahomes in 2021.

Against Hurts in Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes went 21-for-32 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cooper DeJean took away a pass from Mahomes and ran it for pick six to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead. Later, Zach Braun intercepted another pass that allowed Philly to march to a 24-0 halftime lead.

The game was roughly over entering the fourth quarter after the Eagles led 34-6. Josh Hart is adamant there should no longer be any comparisons between Mahomes and Tom Brady, who appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won seven.

Kendrick Perkins joins Josh Hart in trolling Patrick Mahomes

Leading into Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes tweeted that he was “sick” after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. In an interview on Saturday, he said the trade was “tough” for him. The NFL superstar, a Texas native, is a lifelong and diehard Mavs fan.

After his performance on Sunday, Kendrick Perkins joined Josh Hart in trolling the three-time Super Bowl MVP:

“I don’t think Mahomes is over that Luka trade yet”

Mahomes' performance on Sunday was not his worst in the Super Bowl. Josh Hart had to be aware that the Chiefs' play-caller had a dud against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Mahomes finished that game with two interceptions and without a touchdown. Brady led the Bucs to a 31-9 win behind three touchdowns and no errors.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी