"Don’t do that to Wemby and Castle's growth" - Spurs fans bemused at rumors of DeMar DeRozan reunion

DeMar DeRozan is arguably the best free agent without a team in the offseason. The six-time All-Star and the Chicago Bulls couldn’t agree on an extension the past season, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. DeRozan still has plenty left in the tank, but teams have limited cap space to give him what he wants.

“Deebo” is reportedly interested in taking his talents to South Beach, but the Heat is also cap-constrained. The Spurs, though, have been rumored to be exploring the possibility of bringing him back to San Antonio.

Basketball fans reacted to a potential reunion between DeMar and the Spurs. One X user said:

“Don’t do that to wemby and castles growth.”

One fan commented:

“DeMar played for them when they were pretty bad. He earned the right to get to play with CP and Wemby there”

Another fan predicted what would happen to the Spurs if they got DeRozan:

“Wemby is gonna be playing basketball in May count me tf in”

A third fan gave a reason why the move wouldn’t work:

“He’s too ball-dominant, gonna ruin Wembys development”

Without DeMar DeRozan, the San Antonio Spurs could have Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama as starters. If “Deebo” comes in, Castle likely goes to the bench to back up Paul or Vassell. “CP3” is on a one-year deal, so having the former UConn star come off the bench may not be a bad idea.

A reserve group led by Castle, Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones would be better than what the Spurs had last year. “Wemby” gets another proven scorer on the floor with DeRozan, making the Frenchman’s life a bit easier on offense. The former Toronto Raptors star is also a bucket-getter in the fourth quarter, something the Spurs could take advantage of.

DeMar DeRozan reportedly turned down a two-year, $40 million offer from the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs aren’t likely to lure him with what the Bulls put on the table, making the reunion unlikely.

DeMar DeRozan wants to play for a contender

The farthest DeMar DeRozan has ever reached in the NBA playoffs was the Eastern Conference finals. “Deebo” was with the Toronto Raptors when they were sent home by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 postseason. He wants to compete for the championship in the later stages of his career.

After the loss to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, here’s what he had to say about his future:

“The next time I play a game will be my 16th season. You realize the window closes for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years.”

If DeMar DeRozan re-signs with the Chicago Bulls, he isn’t likely to make the playoffs. Going to the San Antonio Spurs might be different, but Victor Wembanyama and Co. aren’t challenging for the title next season.

A reunion with the Spurs, considering what he wants regarding salary and title hopes, seems unlikely.

